Not Just a Wilting Winter

For some people, winter is the death of gardening. But for those who know better, it’s the perfect time for seasonal extenders.

City of Dublin Assistant Horticulturist Tom Holton knows his stuff when it comes to managing plants in the winter. He defines winter interest plants or seasonal extenders as foliage, trees and shrubs that look beautiful even in the chilled weather.

For example, hydrangeas can be cut down to the ground until regeneration in the warm weather, but Holton actually prefers leaving them be.

“They look beautiful all winter,” he says. “The flower heads turn brown and create an interest in your garden.”

While perennials die above ground in the colder seasons, the roots stay alive underground. There’s not much you need to do to cultivate these roots, although Holton recommends you mulch your perennial beds on a yearly basis to keep things protected.

“The word perennial means that it will return and come back,” Holton says. “They’re cold hearty and will come back every year since the roots can withstand the cold.”

Many gardeners may go into a chilly despair when they see their garden turn icy, but Holton says this kind of garden maintence is what he knows best.

“It’s one of my main things I strive for when I’m designing a new landscape in Dublin,” he says. “I plan for seasonal extenders.”

One winter interest plant to keep an eye out for is the deciduous holly. This shrub isn’t the typical green holly we think of in the winter; it loses its leaves so that bright red berries pop through the bare branches.

As for picking favorites, Holton struggles.

“It’s difficult for me to pick just one,” he laughs. “I could give you my top 10.”

He enjoys a particular shrub called beautyberry. This plant pops up around the new year and flourishes with iridescent purple berries that remain when the leaves fall.

Oh, no! A nasty ice storm blew in – what can I do for my garden?

Don’t fret! The only thing you can do after a bad icing is clip any broken branches clean off. Trim up any ramshackled or hurt plants, giving them clean cuts rather than open wounds.

Should I cut my garden back in the winter?

Holton recommends holding off on cutting back your shrubs and trees until spring. A lot of those winter plants and trees can provide food and shelter for wildlife, which will make your garden more inviting and fertile.

