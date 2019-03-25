Nicholson Builders win 2019 CotY Award for Dublin house

× Expand Photos courtesy of Nicholson Builders

Back yards can be intimidating – it’s like a blank canvas striving for color and imagination but you don’t know where to begin.

For the Dublin-based Balturshot family, their back yard was just that – a blank canvas. They had a preexisting brick fireplace and pizza oven on a small patio, but the rest was a blanket of grass. After seeing impressive past projects completed by Columbus-based Nicholson Builders, the Balturshots made the call and hired the company.

“Working with Nicholson Builders was wonderful. They had great ideas and brought my dream space to life,” says homeowner Rita Balturshot.

The remodel included a new one-car garage with spaces for work and relaxation, a patio with an outdoor kitchen and a hand-made pergola, along with a secluded herb garden.

Plus, the garage won a 2019 National Association for the Remodeling Industry of Central Ohio Contractor of the Year Award for Residential Detached Structure.

“We were very excited to win this award,” says Bill Nicholson, owner of Nicholson Builders and one of the head designers on the project. “This one was special because of the attention to architectural details.”

A Closer Look

The Garage

At first glance, it looks like the one-car garage – which was designed for a future sports car – has always been at the end of the driveway.

“That’s one thing we try to do whenever we’re designing a project; we want it to look like it’s always been there and that it ties in with the existing home so, aesthetically, it’s pleasing,” Nicholson says.

The exterior consists of the same material and color as the house and gas-powered lanterns on either side of the garage door were also added to the preexisting attached garage for a streamlined look. The barn-like garage door is the icing on the cake, though.

The new door rolls up like any garage portal, but Nicholson went the extra mile to add a faux beam above to make it look like the doors actually slide out.

Once inside the garage, the space features an industrial workbench surrounded by floral artwork and an upstairs with a cozy sitting area.

“When I am working in the yard, I can sneak up there, have a seat and enjoy a cup of coffee,” Balturshot says. “This is my favorite spot.”

The Patio

Outdoor kitchens are always a popular touch. But Nicholson wanted to make sure the new area looked preexisting and complementary to the fireplace patio.

The plaza features a blue stone, which is carried over from the original patio, outlined with bricks that match the new kitchen and original chimney structure.

Nicholson also built the pergola, using cedar timbers with a natural finish and cast stone pillars to give an aged look. The homeowners then planted a vine so the structure will eventually feature a natural canopy.

The Secret Garden

What’s an oasis without a secret garden? In order to fill the small space between the fireplace and arborvitae trees, the homeowners decided to create a small herb garden. The area features a garden bed and a scalloped arbor gate – adding the final touch to this magical new back yard.

“It’s always fun when you’re partnering with a homeowner who wants to invest in quality detail or architectural details,” Nicholson says. "It was a beautiful project with wonderful clients and homeowners.”

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.