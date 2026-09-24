The Sharps’ new scullery combines organization and colorful details

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Since the 15th century, the term scullery has been used to define the space in a house meant for washing dishes, cleaning pots and pans, prepping food and doing messy household chores. For the Sharp family, that term defined exactly what they needed out of their old laundry room.

Their former laundry room was simple – accessed through a beige hallway from the garage, it featured two nearby pantry closets, a sink, a washer and dryer, and a wire cord running above a countertop to hang their clothing on. With a kitchen remodel already underway, the Sharps knew they wanted to turn their attention to the adjacent laundry room next.

The Sharps worked with Aaron Whaley, a design consultant for Dave Fox since 2021, trusting him to understand what they wanted out of the space. They gave Whaley a few concepts to prioritize: adding more space and improving functionality while also keeping the room from looking too utilitarian.

The process of the remodel was not quick – there were about two months of preliminary design followed by months of construction to bring the idea to life. But, according to Stephanie Sharp, it was worth the wait, as the area is now just as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional.

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Blend of style and necessities

The Sharps’ new scullery is color-drenched in a deep cerulean blue with cabinets on almost every wall. A sink resides next to their washer and dryer, with dog bowls tucked underneath for the family's standard poodle, Juno. The cabinet next to the sink was also custom-built to store Juno's food inside, making for easy access.

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The floor-to-ceiling cabinets carefully hide the Sharps’ coats, steam mop and vacuum, while nearby drawers conceal a drying rack and an ironing board. Additional shelving was put in above the countertop for even more storage.

“Having all the shelving (and) all the pull-out drawers has just been phenomenal, just getting things organized and put away,” says Stephanie. “Those little accents are something that I didn't realize I would enjoy so much, something I'd really missed before, so now that I have them, they're really great."

Whaley, his team and the Sharps also wanted the design to be cohesive with the rest of the remodeled parts of the house. To achieve this, they added walnut reeding to a few cabinets along with pocket doors, hiding more shelving and extra countertop space for kitchen appliances. The walnut became the focal point of the room but kept its intended purpose of hiding the Sharps' crockpot and mixer.

“We really enjoy our space. I have so much storage now. The colors are so fun; coming in from the garage and having this gorgeous blue greet you, it's so much fun,” says Stephanie.

With the scullery remodel now done, Stephanie has already started planning how to add more functional storage to other parts of her home. She hopes to focus on the primary bedroom and bathroom next, while also adding his and her floating vanities and a walk-in shower in mind for the bathroom as well.

Angelina Godfrey is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.