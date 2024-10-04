National Fire Prevention Month brings attention to Washington Township fire safety

The Washington Township Fire Department is one call away, and its service knows few bounds.

“The fire department is a cornerstone in every community,” says Washington Township Fire Department Fire Marshal Sam Parsons. “It’s developed over the last 25-30 years to become an all-hazards agency.”

Some of the situations the team handles include fires, medical emergencies, handling hazardous materials, water rescues and safety education.

October marks National Fire Prevention Month and is a time for people to refresh their memory on fire safety and the resources the fire department provides.

Commitment to community

Throughout the year, the fire department hosts programs open to the community, such as Stop the Bleed, which teaches how to prevent someone from bleeding to death before medical personnel arrive.

The department also has babysitter training programs to teach youth how to care for children and medical practices to know if a situation arises. In the local high schools, they teach CPR and also offer it at their administrative offices.

At any time, a community member can request a fire inspector to walk through their home to help identify fire risks. The department also hosts an annual open house for residents to see their facilities.

“We’ve been very blessed to have a fantastic community to serve and ask so much of us,” says Washington Township Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief John Donahue.

The department teaches general fire safety in local schools, including lessons such as how to crawl under smoke and feel a door for heat as well as a cooking safety program for students.

“We find that they are home alone after school as mom or dad or their caretakers work,” says Parsons. “Once they get home, they’re hungry and the number one cause of residential fires in the United States is kitchen fires.”

The children learn best practices to prevent kitchen fires, such as not leaving an appliance unattended and cooking free from distractions, such as cell phones.

In addition to schools, the department works closely with the Dublin Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, especially for community events.

“We meet monthly, almost weekly, prior to large events such as the Memorial Golf Tournament, our July 4th celebration and the Dublin Irish Fest, to ensure that the residents and the visitors to the City of Dublin are safe from a fire risk as well as crime risk,” says Parsons.

Sometimes, police can be the first to arrive on a scene before medical personnel, so the department helps them be prepared by teaching officers how to do CPR and use AEDs.

Staying prepared

The most effective fire safety tool is a working smoke alarm, which acts as the nose of the house, says Donahue.

“We’ve seen so many deaths throughout the state of Ohio where there hasn’t been working smoke detectors,” says Donahue.

Parsons says everyone in the house should know what sound the detector makes, and if they hear it, leave the house immediately. And, smoke detectors don’t last forever.

“Many people don't realize that they do have a lifespan,” says Parsons. “We routinely find that people in their homes have smoke alarms that are 10-plus, 15-plus, even 20 to 25-year-old detectors.”

Some smoke alarms require routine battery changes twice a year while others have a 10-year battery, at which point the detector should be replaced.

Another tool to have in the home is a fire extinguisher. Parsons recommends the best spots to place them are in the basement by the utility area and the kitchen. Similar to smoke alarms, fire extinguishers also need to be replaced every ten years.

“Anybody that has questions on what type or size of a fire extinguisher would be good for their home, apartment or condo, can always feel free to reach out to the prevention bureau of Washington Township,” says Parsons.

Achieving accreditation

The Washington Township Fire Department is internationally accredited. It’s maintained this honor since 2007 based on its service and performance compared to industry best practices.

In addition, it has an ISO class 1 rating. The ISO sets fire department standards for operational effectiveness, and insurance companies use this class to set their rates in the area.

“We want to be great stewards of the taxpayers’ money,” says Donahue. “We want to be transparent in every expenditure to ensure that they have the confidence in us that we’re utilizing the money and funding that they provide to provide the best protection to them.”

Being accredited by the Center for Fire Accreditation International and having an ISO class 1 rating makes the department one of 117 departments in the United States and one of only four departments in Ohio to have both distinguished achievements, according to the Washington Township Fire Department.

Keeping the community at the forefront drives the Washington Township Fire Department to serve its residents and educate them on fire safety practices during National Fire Prevention Month and year-round.

“Our doors to all of our facilities are open,” says Donahue. “Anytime anybody would like to come and see the fire stations, talk to a firefighter, please, by all means, stop in and we are honored to be able to serve our community.”

Remember P.A.S.S when using a fire extinguisher:

P - Pull the pin

A - Aim the extinguisher nozzle

S - Squeeze the trigger handle

S - Sweep back and forth at the fire base

Top Fire Safety Tips

Change your smoke alarm every 10 years and routinely check its battery life Have a home escape plan. Know two ways to exit and have a meeting point outside of the house. Close your doors before you go to sleep. Have a working fire extinguisher in an easily accessible spot. Regularly clean home fireplaces. Keep proper clearance around candles, leaving space away from decor and children.

