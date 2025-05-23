Myth or Fact: Pool Edition

Expand Newtonmore

It’s that time of year when you might find yourself living in the pool every day.

Jason Craycraft, president and co-owner of Omni Pools & Scapes, shares some insight on some common pool myths.

“We’ve done small jobs, medium jobs, and super large jobs in Dublin, so we’ve done them all,” says Craycraft.

While most pool owners know the basics of pool maintenance, there are still some common misconceptions about pools.

Shape of pool

Does the shape of your pool affect the maintenance?

While rectangular and circular pools are common, there’s more to the pool shape than just aesthetics.

Rectangular pools and oval-shaped pools are the easiest to maintain because the smooth and consistent edges are less likely to entrap dirt and debris.

Freeform and kidney-shaped pools are sometimes more difficult to clean due to potential dead spots where dirt and debris can collect.

“Any type of feature or any type of radius, corner, anything like that is going to be where it collects dust,” says Craycraft. “So, a rectangle and oval are going to be the easiest because they are just basically round the whole (way around).”

Craycraft also notes that the rectangular and oval-shaped pools are also easier for automatic pool cleaners to navigate.

Chlorine in pools

Does chlorine turn your hair green and make your eyes burn?

Chlorine often gets the blame for quite a few pool myths.

According to the CDC, chlorine is commonly added to pool water to prevent the spread of germs. When chlorine combines with bodily fluids, dirt, makeup, deodorant and skin cells, it creates chemical irritants called chloramines.

A common myth is that chlorine causes red, burning eyes. While chlorine plays a role, it is not solely to blame.

The pH level of the water is one of the main factors. If the pH is too acidic or basic, it can irritate the eyes.

Chloramines can also cause red and itchy eyes, especially near indoor pools, when it gets into the air.

“(The) pH actually is what dictates a lot of the chemistry,” says Craycraft. “So, if the pH is not balanced, everything is not working correctly so the pH causes all the chemicals to be out of wack.”

Another popular myth is that chlorine in pools turns blonde, or light-colored hair, green. While it is true that chlorine can give your hair tint, chlorine, again, isn’t fully responsible.

Chlorine can oxidize copper and other metals in the water. With hair being porous, it can catch the green tint from the oxidized metals.

Dogs and pools

Is it safe for dogs to swim in the chemicals of a pool?

A popular tradition with public pools comes at the end of the pool season when visitors are able to bring their dogs to swim on the last day the pool is open.

Typically, it’s because the pool is done with maintenance and chemical treatments for the season, so the dog hair and oils won’t affect the pool’s chemical balance or filtration system. However, for home pools, Craycraft says some homeowners may not want to keep the family’s furry member out of pool time.

“They’re going to have way more hair than humans. Most dogs, they’re going to shed so it’s going to (be) only harder to clean the filter, but the oils and dirt and pet dandruff are even more stuff to get into that water that the chemicals have to kill,” says Craycraft. “Now on a residential when it’s your thing, you’re keeping up on it a lot so it’s easier to maintain.”

While the chemicals are generally safe for dogs to swim in, experts recommend rinsing your dog off and drying their ears to prevent ear infections after swimming.

“As far as chlorine, the amount in a pool is negligible, but the toxic concerns are with the dogs getting into chlorine tablets, so they should be put in a safe location where a dog cannot ingest them,” Dr. Jerry Klein, Chief Veterinary Officer wrote in an article by American Kennel Club.

Korrigan Craddock is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group.