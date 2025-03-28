Miracle League of Central Ohio celebrates 20 years

Expand Michael Hamilton and Miracle League of Central Ohio

The story behind a 20-year-old organization that has changed thousands of central Ohioans’ lives doesn’t begin with a life-changing event.

It began when Dublin resident, Terry Lyden, was casually flipping through TV channels before stopping on ESPN. The show featured a story about a baseball league for individuals with special needs, the Miracle League.

Feeling touched, he thought, ‘Why not form a league in my community?’

In 2005, the City of Dublin helped to bring his vision to life by donating land at Darree Fields to construct a playing field suitable for various physical disabilities. Thus, the Miracle League of Central Ohio was born.

Expand Michael Hamilton and Miracle League of Central Ohio

Smiles all around

Joe Fox, league director, has been involved with the organization for 17 years. A passionate baseball coach, he started as a volunteer announcer to keep busy in the off-season.

“It’s a very special place. It’s probably the most supportive environment, most positive environment, I have ever seen,” Fox says. “Everybody cheers for everybody. Everybody’s smiling. The kids are having a great time. Their parents are having a great time watching them, and so I think it’s kind of contagious.”

Expand Michael Hamilton and Miracle League of Central Ohio

Through his involvement, he has witnessed players grow confident in themselves and their abilities. Their displays of confidence and strength inspire all who watch.

One of these players, Matthew McQuade, Miracle League of Central Ohio’s 2024 world series representative, is particularly inspiring to Fox.

“When he comes to the field, he comes in a wheelchair, but when he bats, he insists that he gets out of the wheelchair, and he has to go all the way around the bases,” Fox says. “He’s not going to sit in that wheelchair and let somebody push him around the bases, he’s going to make sure that he gets out of the wheelchair.”

Not only is the League a place for players to have fun and build confidence, but it’s also a supportive environment for their parents and caretakers.

“These families have a much more challenging life than most of us taking care of these kids, and when they come to the Miracle League field, they have an opportunity to sit, watch and relax (as) their child has fun,” Fox says.

Best buddies

Expand Michael Hamilton and Miracle League of Central Ohio

Seeing how popular the League is today, it may be hard to believe that its first season hosted just short of 100 players. As of spring 2025, the organization has two leagues – a Saturday league for kids and teens and a night league for young adults, adding up to more than 300 players.

Even more impressive than the number of players, the League has more than 400 volunteers behind the operation. These volunteers fill the roles of buddies, coaches, field maintenance workers and announcers.

An estimated 300 of these volunteers, many of them middle and high-school-aged, serve as buddies who assist players during gameplay and as they go up to bat. Most of the time, players and buddies are partnered for a season or longer, allowing them to bond.

Former Dublin student JJ Simmons spent eight years as a buddy before graduating high school in 2024.

He joined because the role entailed two of his favorite things: helping others and sports. Through assisting a player named Christopher, Simmons realized being a buddy was more than just helping with baseball skills, it was about being someone the player could depend on and helping them gain confidence and social skills.

“The organization breaks down the barriers that restrict the children’s ability to become players in conventional baseball leagues, while also building self-esteem and giving the athletes a chance to enjoy America’s favorite pastime,” Simmons says.

Trisha Krejci became a coach during the first season 20 years ago, hoping to give players the same positive memories of playing team sports that she has.

“I can think of no reason every child shouldn’t have the opportunity to be a part of a team, play ball together and have fun,” she says.

Her daughter, Polly, started accompanying Krejci to Miracle League games when she was three months old. Through going to games, Polly befriended a player, Michael, and now serves as his buddy.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.