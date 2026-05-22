Message from Dublin City Manager | June/July 2026

A Message from City Manager Megan O'Callaghan

Expand Courtesy of City of Dublin Megan O'Callaghan, Dublin City Manager

Introducing Our Community Wellness Navigator

In the February/March issue of Dublin Life, I shared an early look at the Community Wellness Navigator and the role we hope it will play in strengthening access to care across our community. Now, we are taking that next step.

Merriam-Webster defines a “navigator” as “one who finds the way or guides others.” That definition is simple but perfectly captures the intent behind this initiative.

The Community Wellness Navigator pilot program, developed through the Dublin Wellness Alliance in partnership with Syntero, is a direct outcome of the priorities identified in Dublin’s Community Health Needs Assessment. Expanding access to community-based support and improving awareness of available resources are central to building a healthier, more connected community.

The Navigator is an experienced professional who serves as a trusted, local resource and understands both the health system and the community. The Navigator is available to meet one-on-one with residents to understand their needs and connect them to the right services, whether that is medical care, mental health support or help with everyday essentials like food, housing information or transportation. By bringing these resources together in one place, we are making it simpler for residents to find support.

This program reflects a coordinated, community-wide approach to health and wellness. The Dublin Wellness Alliance met on April 6, marking an important step in aligning public, private and nonprofit partners around shared goals, ensuring services are accessible and responsive.

This role also builds on the strong foundation of the Forever Dublin Navigators and the Public Safety Services Liaison partnership among Syntero, Dublin Police and Washington Township, further strengthening coordinated care and support for residents.

As we continue to implement the strategies outlined in the Community Health Needs Assessment Strategic Action Plan, initiatives like the Community Wellness Navigator put those priorities into practice. This is a practical investment in access, awareness and the overall well-being of our residents.

Whether this is a resource you may benefit from directly or something that could help a neighbor, friend or family member, I encourage you to share information about the Community Wellness Navigator. By doing so, you are helping ensure every resident can access the resources they need and has the opportunity to thrive.

Sincerely,

Megan O’Callaghan

City Manager

City of Dublin