Message from Dublin City Manager | February/March 2026

A Message from City Manager Megan O'Callaghan

What's health got to do with it?

Expand Courtesy of City of Dublin Megan O'Callaghan, Dublin City Manager

Wellness has long been a priority for the City of Dublin, shaping how we serve our community. That focus is even more central today as we put new plans into action and invest in the long-term well-being of Dublin residents.

In 2025, we launched the Dublin Wellness Alliance, an initiative that brings together the City, community organizations and all four major regional health systems. Through this collaboration, we are advancing wellness programs, building innovative partnerships and expanding access to social, digital and mobility networks to foster a community where all residents can thrive physically, mentally and socially.

This year, the Alliance is launching “Dublin Families. Talk. Listen. Learn.” Developed in partnership with Dublin City Schools, the Dublin ACT Coalition, The Kids Mental Health Foundation and Nationwide Children’s Hospital, this campaign is designed to help parents and caregivers recognize behavioral health concerns, start meaningful conversations with their children and know when and where to seek support.

We are also partnering with Syntero on a pilot Community Health Worker program. This initiative will provide support for residents seeking access to health care, housing, food security and other basic needs. It will also focus on outreach to individuals who may be underserved, isolated or disconnected from services.

Our commitment to health starts within our own organization. The City was honored to receive the 2025 Healthy Worksite Platinum designation from the Healthy Business Council of Ohio. This recognition reflects our dedication to employee wellness through the Healthy by Choice program and the many ways Team Dublin supports a culture of health and balance.

Looking ahead, we are planning for a premier athletic and recreation campus that connects community, drives economic development, and delivers a uniquely Dublin experience. With world-class facilities and inclusive design, this campus will support residents and visitors of all ages and abilities. It will serve as both a cornerstone of community wellness and a source of local pride.

With a strong network of partners, expansive parks and recreation amenities, and a clear focus on resident needs, Dublin is increasingly recognized as a model for community-driven public health. Our success is built on collaboration and a shared commitment to creating a resilient, supportive and healthy environment for everyone who calls Dublin home.

Sincerely,

Megan O’Callaghan

Dublin City Manager