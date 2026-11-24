A Message from Interim City Manager Mike Barker

Building on a Strong, Connected Foundation

Expand City of Dublin Mike Barker

Communities are shaped over time by the people who serve them, the relationships they build and the vision they leave behind. Megan O’Callaghan recently concluded her 13 years of service to the City of Dublin. We are grateful for her leadership, dedication and lasting contributions to our organization and community. Among her many accomplishments, Megan helped establish Dublin as a connected city through investments in innovation and infrastructure, as well as a commitment to bringing people together and strengthening engagement with local government.

Connection takes many forms in Dublin. It’s found in the spaces where neighbors gather, the events that bring people together and opportunities to participate in local government. New traditions such as Christkindlmarkt Dublin in Riverside Crossing Park offer even more ways to share experiences and strengthen community ties. Later in this issue, you'll find stories of human connection and generosity that reflect the spirit of our exceptional community.

While leadership transitions bring change, our vision remains clear: to be the most sustainable, connected and resilient global city of choice. For residents, that means high-quality services and opportunities to engage with their community and help shape Dublin’s future. The same vision guides our investments in infrastructure, our support for economic vitality and our responsible management of public resources.

Enhancing quality of life for those who live, work and visit here remains central to the opportunities we pursue. We will do so with the thoughtful planning and responsible stewardship that have made Dublin a nationally recognized community.

As Interim City Manager, I am honored to serve alongside the talented employees who work each day to advance Dublin's vision and deliver exceptional service to our community. Their expertise, professionalism and commitment to public service are essential to Dublin's continued success. Together with Dublin City Council and our community partners, we remain committed to carrying that work forward while continuing to build on our strong foundation.

Our foundation is strong, our direction is clear and the opportunities ahead are significant.

Mike Barker

Interim City Manager

City of Dublin