Message from Dublin City Manager | August/September 2026

A Message from City Manager Megan O'Callaghan

Expand Courtesy of City of Dublin Megan O'Callaghan, Dublin City Manager

New Rides. New Rules. Shared Responsibility.

Dublin is a community on the move. Whether you are walking, biking, driving or using a scooter, our transportation network is designed to connect people to places safely. As new forms of motorized mobility become more common, the City is taking steps to help ensure these options can be used responsibly by everyone.

Dublin City Council recently updated the City Code with new micromobility regulations designed to make travel safer and more predictable. These updates are intended to support mobility, not restrict it. They establish guidelines that promote safety, reduce confusion and help preserve the accessibility and enjoyment of Dublin’s transportation network for all users.

Key rules and reminders include:

Every ride is a responsibility.

Always use courteous behavior while on our paths so all users may enjoy their experience.

Riders under the age of 16 are now required to wear a helmet.

Mini motorcycles and similar devices are not permitted on Dublin streets, sidewalks, paths or in parks.

Class 3 e-bikes, which can help riders pedal up to 28 mph, are allowed on streets, but not on sidewalks or shared use paths.

Maintain a safe speed and keep to the right of paths except when passing.

Give an audible signal when passing.

Parents or guardians who knowingly allow unsafe or prohibited riding may be subject to the same penalties as the rider.

City staff developed these updates after reviewing regulations in other communities, gathering public feedback, considering safety concerns and working across departments to create a thoughtful approach.

In addition to the Code updates, sta have developed and designed new directional, traffic and

path etiquette signs for our shared use path system. These signs, intended for both bicyclists and pedestrians, are being installed throughout the community in phases. Residents also should notice additional safety enhancements, including pavement striping and mirrors at curves and other locations where visibility is limited.

Education remains a key part of implementation. The City is sharing information through schools, community outreach, digital communications and public engagement to help residents understand the new regulations and the reasons behind them. Dublin Police officers also are patrolling throughout the community, engaging with riders and families, answering questions and encouraging safe riding behaviors.

I encourage you and your family to take a few minutes to learn the new rules, discuss them at

home and talk about what it means to be a courteous rider and neighbor. Together, we can build

a culture of safety, respect and shared responsibility that keeps Dublin moving forward.

Sincerely,

Megan O’Callaghan

City Manager

City of Dublin