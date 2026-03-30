Message from Dublin City Manager | April/May 2026

A Message from City Manager Megan O'Callaghan

Expand Courtesy of City of Dublin Megan O'Callaghan, Dublin City Manager

State of the City 2026: From Foundations to the Future

This year, as our nation marks the 250th anniversary of American independence, we are reminded that the strength of our republic begins at the local level. Effective self-governance depends on engaged residents, responsible leadership and transparent institutions. In that spirit, I am proud to report that the state of our local democracy is strong, as reflected in this issue of Dublin Life.

This annual report provides a clear account of the City’s financial performance and administrative activity, outlining our revenues and expenditures while highlighting the strategic initiatives shaping our future. Dublin continues to demonstrate what is possible when sound financial management, strategic investment and citizen involvement align around a shared vision.

Over the past year, we advanced infrastructure, innovation and community wellness initiatives, all while prioritizing fiscal stewardship and accountability. In 2025, income tax revenues exceeded $118 million. This milestone reflects the strength of our business community, the vitality of our employment base and the policies that position Dublin to continue investing confidently in its future.

A stable revenue structure allows us to maintain roads, bridges and utilities to the highest standards, invest in public safety and parks, support mobility improvements and plan proactively for future needs.

One of the most significant opportunities before us is the continued development of the West Innovation District. This year, the City secured nearly 350 additional acres along the S.R. 161 corridor, extending into Madison County and building upon the 240-acre SportsOhio acquisition in 2024. Together, these properties create a footprint of meaningful scale and potential. Combined with the Ohio University Dublin Campus, the 33 Smart Mobility Corridor and planned infrastructure improvements, this district supports research collaboration, private investment and high-quality job creation while integrating recreation and connectivity for residents.

At the same time, we are strengthening the economic centers that have supported Dublin for decades. Metro Center remains vital, yet evolving workplace expectations and market dynamics are driving the need for change. In partnership with nationally recognized planners, we are developing a forward-looking framework that reimagines Metro Center as a vibrant, mixed-use environment that supports business growth and talent attraction. The Bridge Street District continues to demonstrate that long-term vision and disciplined execution deliver results. The district continues to grow to meet demand, with more mixed-use development in the pipeline, including two new hotels, additional housing and office space, including a global headquarters. In our historic core, Riverview Village will break ground in 2026, transforming nearly two acres along the Scioto River into a walkable destination for local businesses, startups, entertainment and the arts.

Connectivity will continue to define our future. Regionally, we are actively participating in the LinkUS initiative by advancing transit-supportive infrastructure that will help enhance mobility across Central Ohio. Locally, City Council adopted the Signature Trail study, establishing a clear vision for a transformational east-west corridor across Dublin. Through our partnership with altafiber, fiber access is now available to nearly every home in Dublin. Coupled with Dublink, our 100 Gig fiber network serving businesses, these assets make Dublin one of the most connected communities in the nation.

In 2025, we also established the Dublin Wellness Alliance, building upon insights from our Community Health Needs Assessment. This coordinated effort aligns health providers, nonprofit partners and civic leaders around measurable goals to address mental health, access to care and overall well-being.

Innovation continues to strengthen and modernize our daily operations. Our Drone as First Responder program enhances real-time situational awareness for public safety personnel, reducing response times and improving decision-making in critical moments. We also launched Ohio’s first AI-powered smart crosswalk, a proactive investment in pedestrian safety that uses advanced technology to detect activity and increase driver awareness.

These advancements are complemented by stronger digital communication tools. In the last year, more than 2,500 residents registered to receive real-time updates through GoDublin text notifications, which provide timely information about traffic, public safety and community events. Together, these efforts reflect our commitment to leveraging technology in thoughtful, practical ways that meet our stakeholders where they are.

Dublin’s success is rooted in disciplined planning, strong partnerships and a clear vision for the future. We will continue to invest deliberately, grow responsibly and serve with integrity to ensure that Dublin continues to thrive for the next 250 years and beyond.

Sincerely,

Megan O’Callaghan

Dublin City Manager