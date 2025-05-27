Message from Dublin City Manager | June/July 2025

A Message from City Manager Megan O'Callaghan

Expand Courtesy of City of Dublin Megan O'Callaghan,Dublin City Manager

Summer Funnin' Happens So Fast

Summer in Dublin is full of moments that pass quickly but leave lasting memories. As the season approaches, I’m excited to share that our Summer Fun Series is back at Riverside Crossing Park for its second year – and it’s expanding with even more opportunities to enjoy the best of our community.

With new and returning events, the series offers a variety of ways to connect, stay active and enjoy the outdoors. Empower Hour will take place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, offering free outdoor fitness classes to help residents stay energized and engaged. New this year, on Wednesdays, Midweek Music will feature live performances from talented local artists, providing the perfect setting to sway by the Scioto. Cinema Saturdays return, turning the park into an open-air movie theater under the stars.

The Summer Fun Series is just one way this park brings us together. There are a variety of events throughout the year, from the Dublin Duck Race benefitting Nationwide Children’s Hospital to JASCO’s Japan FestOH! celebrating Japanese culture. These events and many others reflect the diversity of our community and offer meaningful ways to connect with neighbors.

Whether you’re enjoying food and performances at a celebratory event or reading a book on a quiet bench, Riverside Crossing Park offers the ideal setting to experience the spirit and energy of our community. More than a scenic space, it reflects our collective vision – shaped through years of planning, collaboration and public engagement. Together, we’ve created a place that invites both recreation and respite every day of the year.

By investing in inviting spaces and initiatives, we continue to build a connected, active and welcoming city – one that serves the needs of today while shaping a resilient future. These efforts also reflect our values of sustainability, wellness and innovation, ensuring Dublin remains a global city of choice – with that spirit reflected not only in Riverside Crossing Park but throughout our entire community. You can find information about the Summer Fun Series and other local events by visiting DublinOhioUSA.gov and viewing the calendar on our homepage. I look forward to seeing you and your family out and about this summer, as the season brings so many opportunities to create lasting memories together.

Sincerely,

Megan O'Callaghan

Dublin City Manager