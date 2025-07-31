Message from Dublin City Manager | August/September 2025

A Message from City Manager Megan O’Callaghan

Expand Courtesy of City of Dublin Megan O'Callaghan, Dublin City Manager

Survey Snapshot: Dublin Among Nation’s Best for Quality of Life

Thank you to the hundreds of residents who took the time to share their perspectives through Dublin’s 2025 National Community Survey. Your voices matter — and the findings are both humbling and arming. An impressive 99% of respondents rate Dublin as an excellent or good place to live, underscoring the shared values and high expectations that define our Exceptional Community.

Conducted by the National Research Center at Polco, the survey offers a representative look at resident sentiment and benchmarks our City against communities nationwide. This year, Dublin scored higher or much higher than the national average in nearly every category — from safety and livability to customer service and trust in local government.

These insights are critical as we carry forward our City Council’s vision of Dublin as the most sustainable, connected and resilient global city of choice.

Key findings include:

99% Rate Dublin as a great place to live

97% Cite a strong reputation and overall livability

97% Consider Dublin a great place to raise children

95% Feel safe in the community

We also saw significant improvements since our last National Community Survey in 2018, including better experiences with public parking (+27%), increased vibrancy in our commercial areas (+22%) and stronger neighborly connections (+7%). These advances reflect ongoing investments in infrastructure, placemaking and community-building efforts.

While we’re proud of these strong ratings, we remain focused on continued progress. Survey

participants highlighted cost of living and public transportation as areas for further development. We recognize these challenges and are actively expanding accessible, multi-modal travel options. This issue of Dublin Life features a closer look at the City’s investments in micromobility, including the Dublin Connector, Veo bikes and e-scooters, and upcoming investments by the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) through the voter-approved LinkUS initiative.

Your feedback guides our work and shapes our shared future. Thank you for being engaged residents and rearming that Dublin’s quality of life is truly second to none. It’s your pride, participation and high expectations that set this community apart — and these survey results are a reflection of all we can achieve together.

Sincerely,

Megan O’Callaghan

Dublin City Manager