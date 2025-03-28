Message from Dublin City Manager | April/May 2025

A Message from City Manager Megan O'Callaghan

Expand Courtesy of City of Dublin Megan O'Callaghan,Dublin City Manager

It is my pleasure to present our annual report to the community. As we reflect on 2024, it is evident that our City sets the standard for leadership, innovation and civic pride. Thanks to the strategic vision of our City Council, the dedication of our excellent City staff and the enthusiastic engagement of our exceptional community, Dublin continues to lead the way.

We lead through exemplary fiscal stewardship, sound investments, intentional planning and collaboration with our residents, businesses, educators, neighbors and other partners.

Dublin achieved a historic milestone in financial performance, with income tax revenues surpassing$112 million — a 4.1% increase over the previous record of $107.6 million set in 2023. This consistent growth underscores the resilience of our local economy and the successful collaboration between the city, businesses and residents.

Since 2014, our income tax revenues have demonstrated a positive trajectory, with significant acceleration in the post-pandemic period. This financial strength enables us to reinvest in the community, ensuring sustained prosperity and quality of life. We once again earned the rare “Triple Crown” distinction for fiscal health, transparency and accountability from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA), and we became the only city in the United States to earn AAA credit ratings from four agencies.

In alignment with our commitment to fostering innovation and seeking strategic investments in our future, the City acquired approximately 243 acres in the West Innovation District. This $44.6 million investment encompasses key properties such as SportsOhio, Shepherd Excavating and Carter Farms, spanning both Franklin and Madison counties and increasing our City’s footprint. This acquisition not only expands our economic development potential but also enhances recreational and transportation opportunities for our community.

Our dedication to reimagining office spaces is evident in the revitalization of the Metro Center. This initiative aims to transform a traditional office park into a vibrant, mixed-use environment that meets contemporary business needs and fosters community engagement. By integrating workspaces, amenities and natural areas, such as ponds and green spaces, we are creating a dynamic hub for both commerce and social interaction.

Additionally, the COhatch Riverview Village project exemplifies our innovative approach to community development. This initiative will establish the COhatch national headquarters and combine coworking spaces with lifestyle amenities, nurturing entrepreneurship and collaboration. It reflects our commitment to revitalizing historic structures and creating public spaces that adapt to evolving professional and personal needs.

We continue to prioritize infrastructure enhancements to ensure Dublin remains accessible and sustainable. Notably, the Fiber to Every Home initiative made significant progress, with more than 40% of Dublin addresses now having access to a multi-gig network. This advancement positions Dublin as a leader in digital connectivity, providing residents with increased options for reliable, cutting-edge internet services.

Our transportation infrastructure also saw progress with the Bright Road Corridor Improvements and the completion of the Emerald Parkway/Mount Carmel Roundabout project. Through partnership with the Ohio Department of Transportation and Union County, significant improvements have been made at the U.S.33/S.R. 161/Post Road interchange, which is on track to be completed later this year. These improvements will ease congestion and improve safety.

Dublin has been at the forefront of advancing regional transportation solutions, and we are excited about the future of LinkUs, which will bring Bus Rapid Transit to Dublin, enhancing mobility and providing residents with greater connectivity to key destinations throughout the region. We are also proudly participating in regional efforts to bring passenger rail to Central Ohio. By investing in modern, efficient transportation infrastructure, we are ensuring that Dublin remains accessible, sustainable and well-positioned for progress.

As Dublin grows, our strength lies in our diverse and engaged residents. Our community events, such as the Dublin Irish Festival and various cultural celebrations, continue to bring residents together, celebrating our rich heritage and vibrant community spirit. These gatherings not only strengthen social bonds but also contribute to the cultural fabric that makes Dublin unique.

Environmental stewardship remains a cornerstone of our City's vision. We have made strides in promoting renewable energy, as evidenced by receiving the SolSmart Bronze designation. This recognition reflects our efforts to make it easier and more affordable for residents and businesses to adopt solar energy solutions.

As we move forward, our strategic priorities remain clear: fostering economic vitality, enhancing quality of life and ensuring responsible stewardship of our resources. The successes of 2024 are a testament to the collaborative spirit of our residents, businesses and regional partners. Together, we are not only meeting the challenges of today but also setting the stage for a prosperous and dynamic future.

I extend my appreciation to City Council, our dedicated City staff and the entire Dublin community for their support, commitment and engagement, which are the driving forces behind our achievements. Please take time to read the following pages, which include our 2024 Finance Report, and flip to the center of this issue of Dublin Life to see other City highlights and accomplishments.

Sincerely,

Megan O'Callaghan

Dublin City Manager