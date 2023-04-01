Math and art combine to promote well-being through nature-based fractals

Gaze at a fern. Investigate a pinecone. Though these patterns look visually complex, they organize themselves using a simple mathematical rule known as fractals – a never-ending pattern that repeats in smaller or larger copies.

The Dublin Arts Council’s (DAC) Fractals: Patterns in Nature project offers an opportunity to explore the ways that nature organizes itself, and its effect on personal well-being.

The project was developed in collaboration with Noor Murteza, a doctoral student in the Arts Administration, Education, and Policy program at The Ohio State University (OSU). The project began with the installation of Fractal Boxes and activity booklets in three Dublin parks in 2021, followed by a “Take a Nature Walk with an Artist” series.

Fractal art activities, which ranged from leaf tracing to doodles, were designed to inspire

connections to nature, promote well-being and nurture creativity. The project culminates in an exhibition at Dublin Arts Council, 7125 Riverside Dr., in Dublin, March 7 through June 2.

According to Psychology Today, “The results of many studies show that exposure to fractal patterns in nature reduce people’s levels of stress up to 60 percent. It seems this stress reduction effect occurs because of a certain physiological resonance within the eye. Some research indicates that certain types of artwork that have such patterns can also produce a relaxation affect.”

“With Dublin Arts Council, I found a partner that was excited about the content and was invested in bringing quality programming to the local community,” Murteza says. “DAC also had an interest in programming related to art and well-being, which is the core of my dissertation project.”

Fractal Boxes

Jonah Jacobs

Jacobs, one of three participating Ohio artists, created a Fractal Box in Dublin’s Kiwanis Riverway Park. Jacobs describes himself as a material alchemist who turns cardboard, paint, dye, oatmeal and various other materials into intricate and beautiful art pieces.

Andrea Myers

Myers is a multidisciplinary artist focusing on textiles, paper, installation and space through abstraction, patterning and saturated color. Her Fractal Box, titled Echoes and Hollows, was made from recycled PVC billboard material and was installed in Dublin’s Llewellyn Farms Park.

Karen Snouffer

Snouffer’s vivid Fractal Box was created for Dublin’s M.L. “Red” Trabue Nature Reserve. In her practice, Snouffer concentrates on installation and multimedia, pulling inspiration from Ohio’s turkey tail fungus.

“The artists presented inspiring and unique concepts for their fractal boxes,” Murteza says. “This material created moments of well-being for visitors and encouraged them to see all the ways they are connected to Dublin's natural environment.”

Nature walks with artist

In spring 2022, Dublin Arts Council hosted a series of guided nature walks as the second phase of the Fractals: Patterns in Nature project. Through each hour-long walk – facilitated by a Fractal Box artist in their respective park – participants explored the beauty of nature through a unique art activity, including guided meditation, landscape sketching and land art created from found objects.

Nature walk activities can still be enjoyed any time by downloading the guides or listening to recordings found on the Dublin Arts Council website.

Exhibition and workshops

The Fractal Boxes have been brought to Dublin Arts Council for the Fractals: Patterns in Nature exhibition, which includes additional artworks from Jacobs, Myers and Snouffer. The exhibition also includes artwork created by students from Dublin City Schools, students from The Ohio State University and a unique array of fractal photographs submitted by community members.

The artists hosted community workshops during the exhibition. Art patrons visited the open house for an opportunity to meet the artists on March 11.

Students from Kim Cover’s eighth grade class at Eversole Middle School and Alyson Remley’s

seventh grade class at Davis Middle School have worked with Dublin Arts Council’s art education team to create string art fractals for the exhibition. String art has its origins in curve stitch activities from the late 19th century, created to make math ideas more accessible.

April 15 workshops

Andrea Myers’ April 15 community workshop will include painting and dyeing paper to create collage materials. Dublin Arts Council staff will host an additional workshop, experimenting with magnetic tiles and shapes for fractal-inspired artmaking. The workshops take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and are free of charge. Advance registration is required at www.dublinarts.org.

May 13 workshops

Jonah Jacobs’ workshop on May 13 will explore textures, material and dyes for hands-on creation of artwork from cardboard. Karen Snouffer’s workshop begins with outdoor sensory experiences, culminating in exploration of her artwork in the gallery. The workshops take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A $5 fee per person will be charged to cover materials. Registration is required in advance at www.dublinarts.org.

Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibition, on-site parking and open house are free of charge. The exhibition is supported in part by underwriting from Cardinal Health, the City of Dublin, Dublin Community Foundation, Ohio Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts.

“The concept of fractals offers visitors two important things: firstly, it offers them a chance to look, feel and explore nature, inspiring a feeling of calm and relaxation,” Murteza says. “Secondly, the unique scaled patterning of fractals connects visitors to Dublin’s natural environment.”

Janet Cooper is the Director of Engagement at the Dublin Arts Council.