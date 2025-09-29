How to maintain the hearth in historical homes

As the weather gets colder many look forward to lighting the fireplace for a cozy night in with fuzzy blankets and a good movie.

But before piling wood in the hearth, it is important to make sure that both the fireplace and chimney are in tip-top shape. While there are countless resources for maintaining a modern chimney, historical homes may face unique challenges when it comes to fireplace and chimney maintenance.

First order of business

Before the beginning of winter, the first thing that any homeowner can do to ensure chimney health is to have it inspected by a professional. Understanding your chimney’s baseline will help to address potential problem areas before they put a damper on any cozy fireside plans.

“The National Fire Protection Association recommends an annual inspection and sweeping if necessary. That’s especially important in Ohio,” says Katie Poole, owner of The Chimney Guys. “We go through so many freeze and thaw weather cycles that a lot of damage can happen to the chimney with water. Water enters the chimney, and it expands and contracts with the freeze and the thaw and that’s what breaks the brick or the mortar joint, the flue tiles, (and) perhaps even inside.”

Poole not only owns her own chimney business; she is also the only certified chimney refiner in Franklin and surrounding counties with the National Chimney Sweeps Guild.

She says identifying any underlying issues that may come with temperamental Ohio winters is paramount to the well-being of chimney construction.

Historical hiccups

Owning a historical home comes with a host of unique problems that owners of modern homes may not face, especially when it comes to chimney and fireplace care.

“Oftentimes, the challenge with having a chimney in a historical home is that it is not set up to today’s codes and standards for safe operation,” says Poole.

Older fireplaces may not be set up to withstand certain temperatures when burning wood, or might have flue issues that could pose problems regarding safe ventilation in the home.

But never fear, there are ways to address these issues while maintaining the historical charm of the hearth itself.

“Typically, in situations like this, the best option is actually going to be to install some sort of an insert, like a gas burning insert, because that would bypass using the actual firebox,” Poole says. “That would also bypass using the existing flue because an insert is going to come with its own liner that connects directly to the insert.”

Casual cleaning

Older chimneys can be more susceptible to chimney fires because of creosote buildup. However, with regular cleaning this issue can be resolved.

One cause of creosote buildup can be the use of a suboptimal fuel type such as wet and green wood. Ensuring the fuel for wood burning fireplaces is dry and seasoned can reduce the risk of potential buildup.

Additionally, when cleaning, it is best to avoid chemical treatments that may damage the masonry of an older chimney.

Although they come with unique challenges, the charm of a historic chimney is worth the special attention to keep it looking and working its best.

Photos courtesy of Frazao Studio Latino and kraftmen/iStock

Avery Gillis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.