Dublin History | Old article examines life in 1925

The Dublin High School Journalism class collected stories from Dublin village residents in 1984 and 1985 then published them in four volumes of the “Shanachie A magazine of Dublin culture and history.” “Shanachie” is an Irish word for “storyteller.” The students collected stories that are treasures of Dublin history. One day we will have them scanned and available for the public to read. This story is excerpted from a longer one written by student Sheila English. Published in the spring, 1985 magazine. (The story is published with permission.)

Several points for explanation: “today” is 1985; “sixty years ago” is 1925. The Ohio Theater, on State Street in Columbus, was a new movie theater in 1928 showing movies which for the first time had a soundtrack. Hayden Falls Barbeque was an establishment on Riverside Drive at the east end of the former Hayden Run Road bridge.

Fun in Old Dublin

Watching outdoor movies, swimming at the Old Rock and box socials

By Sheila English

Have you ever wondered what it was like to be a teenager sixty years ago (this would have been in 1925) in the small town of Dublin, Ohio? How did the teenagers back then spend their time? What did they do for entertainment with- out television, telephones, and their own cars? According to life- long Dublin residents Polly Rich- ards, Madge Shriver, and Lester Leppert, teenagers kept quite busy with entertainment, schoolwork, and chores.

A night out to a teenager today definitely wasn’t a night out to a teenager sixty years ago. Nowadays going to see the latest movie or going to a party is considered to be fun, but in 1928, a trip to the Ohio Theater and a coke and grilled cheese at Hayden Falls Barbeque was spectacular.

“You really dressed up in your best clothes. It was really nice to go,” said Madge Shriver about the Ohio Theater.

Lester Leppert’s Ford convertible was the main attraction in1928. Madge Shriver said that she and her friends always tried to get a ride in it. The Ford convertible was the fourth one from Plain City and it only cost $620.

According to Polly Richards, box socials were very popular too.

“The women, mostly teenagers, would fix up a box. They would put a lunch in- side of it, like fried chicken, cake, home- made bread, and homemade pickles. Then, they would wrap it up real pretty.

The girls would take it up to the old schoolhouse and put the boxes on a table and they (townspeople) would auction them off. The men would buy the boxes. Whoever’s box the man got, that girl would have to eat with him. Then they would dance afterwards.”

The box socials were used to raise money for such projects as baseballs, bats, and uniforms for the adult baseball team which played on Sundays.

Square dancing and movies…also filled weekend nights. When there was nothing else to do, a group of teenagers would get together at a friend’s house and make popcorn or taffy.

A big, old rock down by the quarry filled much of the teenagers’ extra time. Because of a current that went around the rock, a hole about five feet deep had formed. The teens would swim in the hole using the rock as a diving board. Boys and girls usually went at different times. The girls would go in the afternoon, while the boys would go in the early evening. The girls would pack a lunch and eat near the shore. The boys would catch crawdads and fish. According to Betty Weber, the boys would also often spend the night near the old rock. She added that most people learned to swim in the hole because there weren’t any swimming pools in Dublin years ago.

That was “the old swimmin’ hole”.

Flossie Luton remembers how the storekeepers sponsored free movies out on [South] High Street every Saturday night.

“They showed right up on the street where Phillips 66 is now (today this is the location of the building on the corner of Bridge and High Streets that includes Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream and Starbuck’s Coffee among other and he used ta (sic) run the show for them there and they’d put a sheet or screen up. People, farmers would come in and everyone would have’em a chair. Kids set (sic) on the sidewalk. When it got dark, everyone sat there and watched free movies…A man lived up on Franklin Street in an old shanty-like thing up there by the church

They’d have a comedy like Laurel and Hardy or Buster Keaton or some of those funny men…Farmers would come in and bring their eggs and stuff that they were gonna trade to the grocery store. On High Street they’d gather from Dave Martin’s to Leor Cole’s. They would get too far so they couldn’t see. It was great fun.”

Article by Sheila English (1985). Provided by Tom Holton. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Tom Holton is president of the Dublin Historical Society, a nonprofit educational organization with a mission to collect and preserve the history of the Dublin area and make it available to the public. For more information, visit www.dublinohiohistory.org.