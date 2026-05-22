Leadership that starts here

There’s a familiar thread running through leadership changes in Dublin City Schools this year, and it starts with two names many in the community may already know.

Beginning with the 2026–2027 school year, Dr. Bryan Arnold and Mr. Wayne Tsai will step into principal roles at Jerome and Coffman High Schools, respectively. Both are graduates of Scioto High School, and both have built their careers in education with strong ties to Dublin along the way.

Their stories are not about returning from afar, but about growing within the work, the people and the schools they know well.

Growing leaders from within

Expand Dublin City Schools Arnold running cross country as a Scioto student.

Arnold, a member of Scioto’s Class of 2002, has spent much of his career in Dublin City Schools. He began as a social studies teacher at Coffman High School before moving to Jerome, where he continued teaching and later transitioned into administration. Since 2021, he has served as assistant principal at Jerome, supporting students, staff and families while helping guide the school’s academic focus and culture.

At Coffman High School, Tsai brings a similarly steady path to leadership. A 2004 Scioto graduate, he spent a decade teaching mathematics before moving into administration. For the past five years, he has served as assistant principal at Coffman, where he has been a consistent and familiar presence in the building.

Both leaders understand their school communities from the inside out. They have worked alongside staff, supported students through daily challenges and successes, and contributed to the culture that defines each building. That kind of continuity matters, especially in leadership roles where relationships and trust are built over time.

Expand Dublin City Schools Tsai as a volleyball player at Scioto.

Their appointments also reflect a broader, intentional approach to staffing in Dublin City Schools – one designed to grow leadership from within rather than rely on external hires. The district has established a clear pathway for educators who are interested in administration, beginning with its administrative intern program. Through this experience, teachers have the opportunity to step into leadership responsibilities, gain insight into school operations and build the skills needed for future roles.

From there, some move into assistant principal positions, where they deepen their experience. Over time, that progression creates a strong pipeline of leaders who are not only prepared for principalship, but who also understand the district’s expectations, culture and priorities.

This model allows Dublin City Schools to invest in its own people, support their professional growth and retain talented educators who are committed to the community.There’s something fun about that connection, too. Being able to look back, see where someone started and follow their path to where they are now adds a personal layer to their leadership. It’s a reminder that the students in Dublin City Schools today could one day find themselves in similar roles, shaping the same schools that helped shape them.

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Our elementary schools

While the high school transitions take center stage, similar themes can be seen at the elementary level.

At Olde Sawmill Elementary, Nick Bertrams will step into the principal role after serving as assistant principal. Over the past three years, he has worked closely with students, staff and families, helping to strengthen the school’s learning environment and community connections. His background as a teacher within Dublin City Schools adds to that continuity.

At Abraham Depp Elementary, Monica Woodson will join the district as principal, bringing seven years of experience leading an elementary school and previous experience in Dublin as both a teacher and administrator. Her focus on relationships and early literacy supports the strong foundation already in place at Depp.

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Investing in each other

Together, these leadership updates reflect a consistent approach across Dublin City Schools: invest in people, build experience over time and place leaders where they already have strong connections.

For Arnold and Tsai, that connection includes their time as Scioto students, their years working in Dublin schools and the relationships they have built along the way. It’s a combination that positions them well for what comes next and offers the community a leadership team that is both experienced and deeply rooted in the work.

Cassie Dietrich is a Public Information Officer at Dublin City Schools.