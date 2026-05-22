Irish dance unites tradition and modern expression at the Dublin Irish Festival

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When it comes to the Dublin Irish Festival, some come for Celtic fare, others come for shopping, but one thing is for sure: the star of the show is Irish dancing.

As the festival enters its 39th year and continues to evolve with new experiences and programming, Irish dance remains its heartbeat, honoring cultural roots by bridging tradition, competition and modern performance.

Feis foundations

Since its inception, the Dublin Irish Festival (DIF) and Irish dancing have been interconnected. With roots tracing back to early Celtic traditions, Irish dance evolved from ancient communal movement into a more structured art form shaped by traveling dance masters and European influences.

In recent decades, productions such as Riverdance and modern performers have evolved the art form, blending traditional footwork with contemporary music. Locally, Irish dancing became a cultural mainstay with the inaugural competition of the Columbus Feis, a non-profit Irish step-dancing competition, in 1981.

“The competition started as a way for Irish dancers and musicians in the early ’80s to get together and hang out,” Jason Bragdon, co-chair of Columbus Feis, says. “As it got dark, they would pull up their cars and turn the lights on so that they could dance and have a good time throughout the night. That’s the Columbus fashion. And that kind of get-together is actually what started the Dublin Irish Festival.”

In 1988, local organizers partnered with the Columbus Feis Committee for the first Dublin Irish Festival. Since then, the Feis has partnered with the festival annually to bring competitions for various age groups to the stages.

The Columbus Feis remains closely tied to the festival, with events overlapping each year, including an adult competition held on Friday nights and a larger competition on Saturday. Now in its 45th year, the Feis remains one of the region’s largest competitions of its kind, drawing hundreds of dancers – from young children to adults – despite fluctuations over time.

While venues have shifted, the organization’s mission has stayed the same: promote Irish culture through dance, support dancers with opportunities such as scholarships, and maintain its partnership with the festival as a quintessential part of the DIF experience.

Evolution of Irish dance

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Irish dance has grown into a global art form, and modern performers such as the Gardiner Brothers are helping lead that shift, blending classic technique with contemporary style that appeals to a digital audience.

The Gardiner Brothers, Matthew and Michael Gardiner, are award-winning Irish dancers who gained viral popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic through posting routines on TikTok and YouTube.

“Social media has pushed us to stay creative, curious and willing to take risks,” the Gardiners say. “It’s helped us present Irish dance in a fresh, modern way while also giving us real-time feedback on what resonates.”

The duo has broken barriers in the world of Irish dance. Both brothers have earned multiple world champion titles, and they’ve performed all across the globe, from major stages and international shows to casual street-style performances. Their success symbolizes the evolution of the dance form, reigniting the art through contemporary elements.

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“We love pushing boundaries, but we never want to lose the roots of Irish dance,” they say. “Blending modern music helps bring new audiences in, while still showcasing the richness of the tradition.”

This year marks, the pair’s return to the festival with new pieces as well as familiar fan favorites. Audiences can also expect guest appearances, including four-time world champion and dance captain of Riverdance Keeva Corry.

“There’s a real sense of pride in representing Irish culture on a stage like this,” the Gardiner brothers say. “It’s one of the biggest festivals in the world, and to be part of that, bringing joy and connection through Irish dance, is incredibly special.”

Dance for all ages

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For young dancers, performing at the Dublin Irish Festival is an opportunity to bring hours of rehearsal to life in front of a lively crowd. Bragdon has competed in Irish dance for several years, and now, his children are following in his footsteps.

“One of the biggest rewards as a parent is to be able to see your kid on the big stage,” Bragdon says. “It’s one of those full-circle things… to see them up there, to have the crowd and the energy associated with it, it’s just incredible.”

The festival also provides a way for the local Irish dance community to engage audiences with the sport.

This year, seven schools will perform, and for these schools, the event offers a chance for their students to show off their hard work while connecting with other dancers and engaging new audiences.

“For a lot of (organizations), it’s their greatest recruiting tool,” City of Dublin Director of Events Alison LeRoy says. “Little girls and boys see the dance and want to get involved, and (the organizations’) numbers jump after the festival.”

However, Irish dance is a tradition that continues well beyond childhood. Claddagh Columbus, an Irish dance school for adult students, performs annually at the event.

“We offer classes for anyone who has zero experience up through people who may have been champions and competitive,” Maureen Rush, owner of Claddagh Columbus, says. “Our mission is to really build a sense of community and support each other as we go.”

Through schools such as Claddagh, the spirit of Irish dance carries far beyond youth, a message Rush emphasizes as she prepares her students for performance day.

“It is never too late to try something new, such as Irish dancing, and it’s never too late to get back into something you were passionate about when you were younger,” Rush says.

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.