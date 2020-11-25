How to spread cheer, not COVID-19 this year

It’s pretty clear that the 2020 holiday season is going to consist of a hygienic Hanukkah and a COVID-19-compliant Christmas. Most of this year has already felt like a weird staycation with many people home from work and school, and lots of Netflix binge-watching in pajamas.

We will have to put extra effort into making the upcoming holidays feel festive and memorable, especially without the normal parties and family gatherings.

For example, the traditional photos on Santa’s lap will probably not occur this year, but children can still send letters to the North Pole. Video Calls With Santa is a popular app with pre-recorded interactive messages. You can call Santa to hear if he has a naughty or nice message for your child and if he’s busy, it’ll go straight to voicemail. Locally-owned Paulette’s Princess Parties has several holiday characters poised to safely visit homes and events. Imagine the excitement of Santa, Mrs. Claus and a choir of Victorian carolers swinging by your house!

Mailing care packages to college students has always been a popular way to connect and send love during the holidays, but these days everyone could use a little pick-me-up. Fill a box with your favorite treats, a gift card for local food delivery or items for a happy hour. Then you can Zoom with the recipient and enjoy the snacks and beverages at the same time. If you want more structure and assistance with this process, contact City Brew Tours. They offer virtual beer and cheese pairings by sending participants a box of specialty goods and then providing an expert beer guide who leads the tasting via Zoom.

They say that wine adds a smile to friendship and a spark to love, so don’t forget about the Coast Wine House in historic Dublin. It offers 10 percent off six or more bottles of wine and free delivery in the greater Columbus area. If you want to venture out for a socially distanced evening, consider its indoor and heated outdoor, limited seating tasting events and specialty dinners.

The holiday season is also a time to prepare traditional family recipes. Why not share the recipes and have everyone prepare food in their own kitchen? Dublin resident Victoria Edwards says that her extended family likes to select a recipe on Wednesday and cook together via Zoom on Sunday. If your family members live close by, have each person prepare a different part of the menu and drop off portions to each other.

Last year, I created laminated copies of our Uncle Lucian’s famous pizzelle cookie recipe, written in his own handwriting. I mailed them out to family members and every time someone makes pizzelles, we laugh about Lucian’s cryptic handwriting and his very broad measuring estimates.

More food ideas include a Christmas cookie show and tell, where kids can describe their culinary works of art via FaceTime. Or maybe your group can even take a virtual cooking class. The menu is preset, ingredients pre-bought and you follow along online as an expert gives step-bystep instructions.

Local resident Peilin Hutchinson recommends trivia over Zoom where the host can send groups into separate breakout rooms to discuss the questions before submitting their answers. If you want help organizing the games, Let’s Roam is a company that provides an hour of professionally planned and expertly executed virtual contests including trivia, charades and drawing activities.

Virtual escape rooms are web-based activities that allow you to experience a physical escape game. A guide, who is rigged with a live camera feed, acts as your eyes and ears. Friends all over the country can join as you utilize your guide to explore the room, solve clues and puzzles, and break free.

One holiday project that I am excited about is through GooseChase, an app that helps organize and run scavenger hunts. All missions have a point value and must be proven by an uploaded photo or video of the event. Each family unit is a team and we are competing throughout 2020 for huge laughs and championship bragging rights. Examples of missions include taking a turn on a coin-operated children’s ride or starting a game of follow the leader and getting at least five masked strangers to join the fun.

Although many of us will not be able to gather together as in past holiday celebrations, we must strive to create lasting memories and strong connections. Focus on drive-thru light shows and safe activities while trying something new online that may become a seasonal family favorite!

