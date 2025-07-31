How the City is investing in micromobility

With Dublin on its way to becoming the most sustainable, connected and resilient global city of choice, transportation investments play a vital role in ensuring residents have a variety of modes of mobility to choose.

From offering thousands of free rides on the Dublin Connector to introducing a new set of e-scooters to planning a new shared signature trail, the City’s Transportation & Mobility division is making strides to keep the community connected and fulfill the City of Dublin’s vision.

The Dublin Connector

× Expand City of Dublin

One of the biggest transportation developments in the past several years is the Dublin Connector. Launched in 2019, the Connector is a free, on-demand service shuttle that provides safe, clean and friendly transit around the city. It is exclusively available to residents aged 55+, those with a disability and people who work within Dublin. The service operates Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. for the Dublin workforce, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. for other eligible riders.

Jeannie Willis, director of Transportation & Mobility, says the City identified a transportation gap among the senior and workforce communities in a 2018 mobility study. That study, she says, sparked the development of the Connector.

“We were the first ones in the (central Ohio) region to launch a micro-transit service,” Willis notes.

Having provided more than 55,000 rides since its inception, Willis credits the Connector with creating an efficient and easy mode of transportation for those who need it. A ride with the Dublin Connector can be scheduled through the GoDublin app, on the Connector website or by making a quick call. Riders will receive a text confirming their trip, which will notify them of what type of vehicle will pick them up and its license plate number. The vehicle can pick up and drop off at any Dublin address.

The implementation of this service allows a broader range of residents to enjoy the city in ways they otherwise might not have been able to. Many use the Connector to go to appointments, run errands, shop, socialize or just explore Dublin.

“One of the goals of the Connector is to provide transportation for seniors who may not drive anymore,” Willis says. “It’s to keep those social connections.”

Dublin resident Nou Fa mentions that his 89-year-old father has been using the Dublin Connector for over two years. He uses it to get to the Dublin Community Recreation Center to spend time outside of his home.

“The rides have given my father mobility and independence as a result,” Fa remarks. “The Connector is a wonderful tool for those who cannot or do not drive. I especially recommend it to seniors.”

That sentiment also rings true for Dublin senior Barbara Vaughn, who has been scheduling rides since the Connector’s launch.

“I am grateful for the City of Dublin’s insight to help seniors remain living in Dublin as we mature and need alternatives to driving,” Vaughn says.

“Attending events at the grandkids’ school, Dublin Rec Center, library, Irish Festival, Dublin Farmers Market at Bridge Park – I have my freedom back to just go and have fun again with the Dublin Connector.”

Along with its wheelchair accessibility, the Connector is offered to those who work in Dublin to ease their commute. With 91 percent of residents rating the City as a good place to work, according to the 2025 National Community Survey, Dublin is making it easier to access its thriving businesses, from Bridge Park to the West Innovation District and everywhere in between.

The service is also accessible from COTA locations in Dublin for commuters travelling outside of the city.

“I have found the Dublin Connector is the most consistently on-time and the most reliable transportation with the same courteous, helpful drivers that soon get to know you,” Vaughn emphasizes.

Whizzing around with Veo

× Expand City of Dublin

In addition to the Dublin Connector, the City has begun to offer a new form of transportation this year: Veo electric mobility rides. Veo, a leading shared mobility provider in North America, is changing the game when it comes to getting around Dublin with five options, including e-bikes, e-scooters and manual pedal bikes, to move in and through the City.

Veo is available 24/7 for riders ages 18 and older through its mobile app. Riders can scan the QR code on the vehicle and pay $1 to unlock, then 25 to 50 cents per minute for the duration of their ride. The City of Dublin uses geofencing restrictions for “No Ride Zones” and “Slow Zones” to regulate the safe use of the electric scooters and bikes.

Additionally, Willis highlights that Veo requires the user to take a picture of their parked Veo vehicle when they are finished with their ride to promote proper parking. Riders can end their ride anywhere if the Veo is parked in a designated zone, at a bike rack or along the sidewalk perimeter outside the pedestrian right of way.

J.M. Rayburn, a Transportation & Mobility planner for the City, adds that in addition to the efficient travel benefits, the shared revenue the City receives through its agreement with Veo goes back into other mobility items.

“Veo is operating Dublin’s first permanent bike share with e-scooters in the mix, offering a convenient, 24/7 option for short trips while reinforcing safety through geofencing and parking requirements,” Rayburn says. “Best of all, the revenue generated supports additional mobility infrastructure like bike racks and bike parking corrals.”

Progressing with innovative transportation technology in Dublin means sticking to the City’s values of sustainability. Willis notes that using the Dublin Connector and Veo means fewer single-occupancy vehicles on the road at once. This can decrease greenhouse gas emissions, the chances of drivers crashing vehicles and a general dependency on automobiles. She says that with bustling areas like Riverside Crossing Park, both the Dublin Connector and Veo are helping improve traffic to foster enjoyable and safe travel for all.

Dublin’s transportation also stays true to its goal of being resilient. Willis mentions that both the Connector and Veo help residents with their “first-mile/last-mile” connections to their destinations, such as from the bus stop to their office door. Providing these services gives people the option of not spending more on other modes of mobility, like shared rides, when they need to get to their next point of transportation.

“Our job is more than getting people where they’re going,” Willis explains. “It’s about building a safer, smarter and more inclusive transportation system for everyone, and the Dublin Connector and Veo all work toward that end.”

What’s next in transportation?

The City’s Transportation & Mobility team continues to find new ways to keep Dublin moving, both within the city and throughout the region.

Dublin has plans to bring the amenities of central Ohio’s regional transportation plans to the city. LinkUS, the Central Ohio Transit Authority’s initiative to modernize transit, includes bus rapid transportation; expanded bus service; improved sidewalks, trails and bike lanes; and options for on-demand transit to create more walkable, connected communities. Willis says LinkUS will make public transit “more attractive and more cost and time-efficient” for people wanting to travel to and from Dublin and other Columbus communities. The goal is to create a transition from single-occupancy vehicles to using public transit more.

Willis points out that central Ohio “is finally to the point where we can’t build ourselves out of congestion anymore, we must now focus on more innovative, multimodal strategies to move people and goods efficiently across our region.”

Locally, Dublin is working on creating the Dublin Signature Trail, a connected east-west experience for pedestrians. Willis says the goal is to make the trail comfortable, functional, accessible and interesting for Dublin residents with “pockets of experience” to enjoy.

Public meetings will be hosted to receive suggestions and feedback from Dublin community members about where the trail should be located. Residents can go to the Tell Dublin tab of the City of Dublin website to find more information on the project and how to provide input.

Rayburn reflects on how innovation in mobility continues to pave the path for Dublin to become the most sustainable, connected and resilient global city of choice.

“We view transportation as more than a means of mobility,” Rayburn says. “It’s also a tool for building community, and we do so in ways that are inclusive, affordable and sustainable. So, in a way, we build community through movement.”

Isabella Dionisio is an intern with the City of Dublin’s Communications & Marketing team. Feedback is welcome at cpi@dublin.oh.us.