How Dublin City Schools and Aramark are bringing fun, culture and learning to the cafeteria

When you think of school lunch, you might picture classic trays of chicken nuggets, pizza slices and milk cartons. But in Dublin City Schools, lunchtime is becoming something much more dynamic– a time to explore new cultures, try new foods and learn lifelong lessons about nutrition and community. Thanks to a creative partnership with Aramark, the district’s food service provider, students are discovering that what’s on their tray is only part of the story.

Aramark, a global leader in food services, serves between 9,200-9,300 meals each day in Dublin’s cafeterias, totaling more than 150,000 meals a month. Trends suggest they may surpass their projected total of 1,737,210 meals by the end of the year. But behind those impressive numbers is a thoughtful approach to student nutrition, one that blends education, celebration and innovation.

Where food meets learning

Expand Keyburn Grady, Dublin City Schools

Take Thomas Elementary’s “Try It Tuesday,” for example. Every other Tuesday, the school cafeteria transforms into a tasting room. Students are invited to sample unfamiliar fruits and vegetables – edamame, grapefruit and dragon fruit, for example – often accompanied by fun facts about their health benefits and origins.

The idea came from Principal Melissa Garris, who wanted students to engage with food in a more meaningful way.

“We want them to explore new flavors, connect to different cultures, and feel empowered to make healthy choices,” Garris shared.

The program has quickly become a student favorite, with many eagerly lining up to see what’s next on the menu. Sometimes, the foods featured during “Try It Tuesday” are so popular they end up being added to the regular lunch menu – a win-win for student voice and healthy habits.

Thomas Elementary isn’t alone in this mission. At Pinney Elementary, the “Pinney Has a Heart” initiative blends social-emotional learning with food choices. And across the district, Aramark introduces monthly limited-time-only (LTO) dishes to keep menus fresh and engaging. From Cajun biscuits and gravy to jerk chicken pizza, these offerings reflect student input gathered through surveys and taste tests.

“We want eating at school to feel exciting, not routine,” says Megan Schweller, General Manager for Aramark in Dublin City Schools. “Our goal is to build positive experiences around food, while reinforcing good nutrition.”

A fresh take on cafeteria culture

Expand Keyburn Grady, Dublin City Schools

In December, students across the district were treated to a festive Cocoa Day, complete with a Cocoa Puff-themed breakfast, a “guess how many” contest and Aramark giveaways. Later that month, the district hosted a holiday feast, transforming cafeterias into joyful, music-filled spaces with seasonal menus and decorations.

These experiences are about more than fun – they’re rooted in thoughtful engagement.

“You may not always remember what someone said,” one Aramark team member noted, “but you’ll always remember how they made you feel.”

That philosophy informs everything from staff training to student-facing events.

Through chef spotlights, Aramark also brings cultural connections to the cafeteria table. Black History Month and Women’s History Month have featured special meals and stories that celebrate different heritages, helping students associate food with identity and history. These spotlights allow students to recognize parts of their own culture – or discover something completely new – right on their lunch tray.

Nutrition education is also built into the experience for younger students, supported by ACE the Fox mascot and a series of themed videos and giveaways. It’s all part of Aramark’s broader strategy to blend food literacy with real-world learning.

Behind the scenes: partnership and process

The success of these programs reflects intentional coordination. Serving nearly a million meals over the course of the school year in a district as large as Dublin requires efficient processes and ongoing collaboration.

Contracting with Aramark allows the district to provide high-quality meals at scale while managing costs effectively. It also means access to national expertise in student nutrition, menu development and food safety.

Behind the scenes, this partnership is fueled by daily teamwork, from kitchen staff to district administrators. Pre-shift huddles, team surveys and staff appreciation events are all part of Aramark’s strategy to retain employees, encourage open communication and foster a strong, service-oriented culture.

As the district looks ahead, the food service team continues to explore new ways to engage students and expand popular programs like “Try It Tuesday.” Plans include future menu samplings, expanded signage and marketing and even forming a student-led menu committee.

In Dublin City Schools, food service is part of the student experience. From festive celebrations to everyday meals, the collaboration between Dublin and Aramark is feeding curiosity, culture and connection one tray at a time.

× Expand Keyburn Grady, Dublin City Schools

Pranya Sachan is a student intern and Cassie Dietrich is the Public Information Officer at Dublin City Schools.