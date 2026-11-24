City of Dublin
Ice Skating
Fri.-Sun., Dec. 1-Jan. 31
Riverside Crossing Park
6625 Riverside Dr.
Take advantage of the colder months with this seasonal rink. Located near Bridge Park, visitors can take in the city sights while skating.
Visit Dublin, Ohio
12 Elves of Dublin Scavenger Hunt
Dec. 1-20
Historic Dublin
Hidden around Historic Dublin are 12 elves waiting to be found. Participate in this free, family-friendly scavenger hunt by getting your entry card signed every time you spot an elf. Return your completed card for a chance to win the grand prize.
Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
Wildlights
Dec. 1- Jan. 3
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 W. Powell Rd.
Enjoy wildlife and dazzling light displays at one of central Ohio’s most popular holiday events. Visit early to see animals from around the world, and stay to see an animated light show.
Roben Bellomo
Christkindlmarkt Dublin
Dec. 1-24
Riverside Crossing Park
6625 Riverside Dr.
For the first time ever, this European-style market will bring festive shopping, treats and unique cultural traditions to central Ohio.
Visit Dublin, Ohio
City Tree Lighting
Dec. 3
Coffman Park
5200 Emerald Pkwy.
Celebrate the start of the season by watching Coffman Park come to life with the annual tree lighting. Attendees can also enjoy photos with Santa, caroling, dance performances and games.
Gayle Holton Design
An Old Fashioned Christmas
Dec. 3, 6, 13
Coffman Homestead
6659 Emerald Pkwy.
Go back in time to experience an 1860s-era Christmas. Tour an old-fashioned home, and meet characters from the past.
City of Dublin
Merry Market
Dec. 5
Bridge Park
Complete your holiday shopping all at once by shopping local at Bridge Park. Along with more than 120 vendors, Merry Market features live music, festive tree displays and visits with Santa.
Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
Sensory-Friendly Santa Experience
Dec. 6
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 W. Powell Rd.
The holidays can be stressful, especially for those with different sensory needs. Located inside the Suzie Edwards Conservation Education Classrooms, guests can enjoy quality time with Santa with softer sounds and lighting, as well as smaller crowds.
Quilt Beginnings
Holiday Bauble Class
Dec. 8
Quilt Beginnings
6591 Sawmill Rd.
Make your own 3D fabric ornament. Beginners are encouraged to participate, and will likely find the activity easier than they expect with the guidance of class instructor Linda Fuller-Smith.
Gingerbread Creations: A Family Holiday Extravaganza!
Dec. 10
Kaltenbach Park
5985 Cara Rd.
Bring your family and friends for a creative, festive day of decorating gingerbread houses, a DIY hot cocoa bar and holiday games.
Bridge Park
Downtown Dublin Ugly Sweater Crawl
Sat., Dec. 12
Bridge Park and Historic Dublin
Put on your ugliest sweater for an evening of sipping and strolling through Bridge Park and Historic Dublin.
Decorate Cookies with Mrs. Claus & Friends
Dec. 13
Our CupCakery
54 S. High St.
After meeting Santa during his visit to Historic Dublin, decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus. Each participant can decorate up to three holiday-themed sugar cookies to take home with them.
Our CupCakery
Yule Log Chocolate Roll Cake Baking and Decorating
Dec. 17
Our CupCakery
54 S. High St.
Learn to bake your own Yule log chocolate cake. Take home a personally decorated cake and a recipe to share with loved ones.
The Crafty Club: Winter Magic Craft Party
Dec. 20
Dublin Community Recreation Center
5600 Post Rd.
Help the little ones bring their own touch to the holiday season by making seasonal crafts including snowflakes, ornaments and paintings. This event is recommended for children ages 3-5.
Amanda Carberry/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
Zoo Year’s Eve Noon Celebration
Dec. 31
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 W. Powell Rd.
Countdown to New Year’s a little early at this family-friendly event. Meet your favorite zoo characters, watch live performances and countdown to noon!
Caitlyn Tarney is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.