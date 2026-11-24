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Ice Skating

Fri.-Sun., Dec. 1-Jan. 31

Riverside Crossing Park

6625 Riverside Dr.

Take advantage of the colder months with this seasonal rink. Located near Bridge Park, visitors can take in the city sights while skating.

Expand Visit Dublin, Ohio

12 Elves of Dublin Scavenger Hunt

Dec. 1-20

Historic Dublin

Hidden around Historic Dublin are 12 elves waiting to be found. Participate in this free, family-friendly scavenger hunt by getting your entry card signed every time you spot an elf. Return your completed card for a chance to win the grand prize.

Expand Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Wildlights

Dec. 1- Jan. 3

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd.

Enjoy wildlife and dazzling light displays at one of central Ohio’s most popular holiday events. Visit early to see animals from around the world, and stay to see an animated light show.

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Christkindlmarkt Dublin

Dec. 1-24

Riverside Crossing Park

6625 Riverside Dr.

For the first time ever, this European-style market will bring festive shopping, treats and unique cultural traditions to central Ohio.

Expand Visit Dublin, Ohio

City Tree Lighting

Dec. 3

Coffman Park

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

Celebrate the start of the season by watching Coffman Park come to life with the annual tree lighting. Attendees can also enjoy photos with Santa, caroling, dance performances and games.

Expand Gayle Holton Design

An Old Fashioned Christmas

Dec. 3, 6, 13

Coffman Homestead

6659 Emerald Pkwy.

Go back in time to experience an 1860s-era Christmas. Tour an old-fashioned home, and meet characters from the past.

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Merry Market

Dec. 5

Bridge Park

Complete your holiday shopping all at once by shopping local at Bridge Park. Along with more than 120 vendors, Merry Market features live music, festive tree displays and visits with Santa.

Expand Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Sensory-Friendly Santa Experience

Dec. 6

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd.

The holidays can be stressful, especially for those with different sensory needs. Located inside the Suzie Edwards Conservation Education Classrooms, guests can enjoy quality time with Santa with softer sounds and lighting, as well as smaller crowds.

Expand Quilt Beginnings

Holiday Bauble Class

Dec. 8

Quilt Beginnings

6591 Sawmill Rd.

Make your own 3D fabric ornament. Beginners are encouraged to participate, and will likely find the activity easier than they expect with the guidance of class instructor Linda Fuller-Smith.

Gingerbread Creations: A Family Holiday Extravaganza!

Dec. 10

Kaltenbach Park

5985 Cara Rd.

Bring your family and friends for a creative, festive day of decorating gingerbread houses, a DIY hot cocoa bar and holiday games.

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Downtown Dublin Ugly Sweater Crawl

Sat., Dec. 12

Bridge Park and Historic Dublin

Put on your ugliest sweater for an evening of sipping and strolling through Bridge Park and Historic Dublin.

Decorate Cookies with Mrs. Claus & Friends

Dec. 13

Our CupCakery

54 S. High St.

After meeting Santa during his visit to Historic Dublin, decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus. Each participant can decorate up to three holiday-themed sugar cookies to take home with them.

Expand Our CupCakery

Yule Log Chocolate Roll Cake Baking and Decorating

Dec. 17

Our CupCakery

54 S. High St.

Learn to bake your own Yule log chocolate cake. Take home a personally decorated cake and a recipe to share with loved ones.

The Crafty Club: Winter Magic Craft Party

Dec. 20

Dublin Community Recreation Center

5600 Post Rd.

Help the little ones bring their own touch to the holiday season by making seasonal crafts including snowflakes, ornaments and paintings. This event is recommended for children ages 3-5.

Expand Amanda Carberry/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Zoo Year’s Eve Noon Celebration

Dec. 31

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd.

Countdown to New Year’s a little early at this family-friendly event. Meet your favorite zoo characters, watch live performances and countdown to noon!

Caitlyn Tarney is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.