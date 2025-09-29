Historic Dublin welcomes two new businesses

Expand Ken Wald Productions

Two unique spaces just opened in Historic Dublin that combine the rustic charm of their roots with modern tastes for wine, bourbon, cigars and community.

Jennifer Kuo, her husband Todd Corwin and his brother, Mark, spent five years renovating and restoring 30 and 32 South High St., two of the oldest buildings in downtown Dublin.

One is a log cabin structure built between 1790-1820 that was an outpost for the Virginia military and later became a pharmacy. The second is a wood frame structure that was built around the 1830s and served as a grocery store for many years.

The properties sat vacant for the past 20 years or so, until the Corwin brothers/family purchased both in 2021.

The backs of the buildings date back to 1900 and Dublin’s Architectural Review Board said that part could be destroyed but the front of the log cabin had to stay. The brothers had to lift up the building and pour concrete to keep the 2 x 4’s.

“We could feel the building swaying as we did the work,” says Todd. “The only thing keeping it together was the roof.”

Eventually, they salvaged much of the wood, including floor joists dating back to the late 1600s that are now part of the bar and high-top tables. The original exterior of the log cabin has new life as an interior wall, adding to the warmth and character of the building.

I attended the soft opening of the new businesses, starting with Uncorked Wine Tastings, and was immediately struck by the pleasant contrast of the wooden beams, ceiling and floor, with the pristine self-pour wine containers.

The Napa Wine System keeps each bottle at its ideal temperature, protected with argon gas to ensure flavor and freshness, while preventing waste and oxidation. This innovative self-pour system allows you to taste and explore at your own pace. You can opt for a 1.5 oz. sample, 3 oz. or 6 oz. pour, or order the entire bottle.

I chatted with Jason Hartman, owner of The Sommelier Company, and the one who helped choose the selection of 48 wines.

“We wanted to showcase a wide variety of taste, region and price,” explains Jason Hartman.

There are sweet rieslings from the Finger Lakes of New York, bold reds from Italy and California, Sake from Japan and non-alcoholic wines as well. I chose a 2016 dry Spanish Rioja called Anciano Gran Reserva and absolutely recommend it.

To complement your tasting journey, the shop offers an artfully curated adult Lunchable featuring a mix of artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fresh fruits and crackers. You can also enjoy the veggie platter with a dip trio of hummus, ranch and gochujang. Every bite is designed to enhance the wine experience as you savor global flavors, or you can bring in your own food of choice as well.

Other plans for the future include Uncorked hosting specialty nights like Euchre, trivia, puzzle competitions and private rentals. There is a cozy back room with tables and chairs and windows overlooking their beautiful outdoor space complete with an original outhouse, used only as a photo op these days.

The open green space, dotted with Adirondack chairs and tables for relaxing and conversing, leads to the next-door establishment: The Apothecary Bourbon & Cigar Lounge.

The Apothecary name is a nod to the pharmacy that once resided in the log cabin building and also to Jennifer’s lifelong career in pharmacy. A selection of fine spirits, premium cigars and a curated cocktail menu are offered in this charming, sophisticated space.

Cigar brands include C.L.E., Espinosa, Oliva and Micallef, and the option to rent a humidified state-of-the-art locker which can house your cigars and/or onsite purchased bottles of bourbon. Smoking can be enjoyed outside on the patio, grassy area or gazebo, but not indoors as to protect the integrity of the log cabin.

Lead bartender at Apothecary, Jeremy Anderson, has created a cocktail list like no other, with intriguing Dublin stories behind the title of each one. Apparently, Dublin had a rough reputation in the mid-to-late 1800’s.

“It was a wild, borderline lawless, settlement and later village,” says Anderson.

The Rocks have Handles is a tequila cocktail with citrus notes and a dried blood orange slice floating on top and it gets its name from the old quarry mines. Many of the locals worked in the quarries where frequent rock fights would break out so often that surrounding communities said the rocks on Dublin must have handles that make them easier to pick up and throw.

Anderson created another drink called Kings to Aces which is similar to a Cuba Libre made with rum.

The legend behind the name is that several representatives lobbying for a new capital could not agree on the location and decided to settle it with a poker game. It came down to the final hand where the Dubliner turned over three kings, fully expecting to win. But the rep from Franklinton showed three aces and won the rights to the location of the new capital.

Come for the wine, bourbon or cigars. Stay for the story and the experience.

Colleen D’Angelo is a Dublin Life columnist and freelance writer who has lived in Dublin for 27 years. You can find her on the pickleball court, in the yoga studio or on an airplane to international destinations. Contact her at colleendangelo1@gmail.com.