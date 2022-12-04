Helpers & Heroes program brings in public safety officials to help children in need

The efforts of local teachers, police, and firefighters help make the holidays a little brighter for underprivileged children every December.

The annual Heroes & Helpers event, now in its fourth year, takes place this year from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the Target store in Powell.

Helpers & Heroes gives children the opportunity to do holiday shopping with a police officer or firefighter. The Dublin Police Department, Powell Police Department, Liberty Township Fire Department and Dublin City Schools all help give children in the area a positive experience during the holiday season.

Dublin Deputy Chief Nick Tabernik, who has served as a coordinator and participant in the past, looks forward to continuing the tradition this year.

“One of our focuses is outreach and engagement, connecting police officers to the community we serve,” Tabernik says. “This is highly fulfilling for our officers, I think it is fulfilling for our community and, obviously, in the end, it helps someone during the holiday season have a much better and brighter holiday."

The event reflects well on Dublin and its community, Tabernik says, and shows how officers partner with the community, while also protecting and serving.

“We love serving the community, and I think this is just a fantastic way of being able to give back,” he says. “We really appreciate the community support on the back end allowing us to do it.”

Dublin City School and Olentangy Local School students 14 and under who need a little help in the winter season are chosen by the school district and guidance counselors to take part in the event. Kids get to pick out necessities such as winter hats and gloves, along with wants such as action figures and games.

“Just getting to know (the participants) on a more personal level is very rewarding and really is, for me, the best part of this whole event,” says Tabernik

Along with the shopping experience, there is a complimentary gift-wrapping station, a Christmas-themed photo backdrop for everyone to use and a donation station for those wanting to help give during the holiday season. Community members often walk into Target on the day of the event and are unaware it was taking place, Tabernik says, but are supportive and usually offer to help, curious to learn more.

Carson Hutton is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.