Girl Scouts celebrate Knitting Clinic anniversary

In fall 2011, Dublin Girl Scouts leader Liza Magee was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

The fear and ill effects that come with the diagnosis are bad enough, but many cancer patients also lose their hair during treatment, just another facet that can be soul crushing. Magee’s loved ones saw her struggling and thought something could be done.

Several leaders of the Dublin Girl Scouts put their heads together and held the first Knitting Clinic near Make a Difference Day in late October. 122 volunteers donated 50 items to The Ohio State University James Cancer Hospital where Magee was receiving treatment.

Since then, the tradition has continued. This year, the event celebrates its 10th anniversary.

A lot to unravel

2019 Knitting Clinic

Enter Carina Dacierno, the Knitting Clinic coordinator for Dublin Girl Scouts. She was a Girl Scout when she was a little girl and continues to be passionate about the organization today.

There’s a lot involved in the Knitting Clinic – or should we say, a lot to unravel. Before COVID-19, the clinic was always held in open common areas in Dublin schools and sometimes even the Dublin Community Recreation Center. Areas are sectioned off for types of knitting such as loom, needle and finger knitting. Plus, there are snacks and a raffle.

“The girls are learning something fun and understand that if/when they are able to make a hat or scarf, that they are given to someone in need,” Dacierno says. “The goal is to hopefully have the Girl Scouts come back and teach once they learn and start the cycle all over again for the younger girls.”

If you’ve ever attempted knitting, you know how difficult it is. The Girl Scouts dedicate themselves to learning different techniques and spend lots of time practicing before coming up with a final product.

“I’m the lucky one, as I get to receive each item and see the talent and kindness that was put into them,” Dacierno says.

To date, the Knitting Clinic has donated more than 1,400 knit hats and scarves to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the James Cancer Hospital.

This year’s event is virtual, but Dacierno is unphased. The kickoff will be in mid- October on video, where several knitting starter kits will be raffled off. Instruction videos will be posted and private virtual meetings will be held for participants who need help or just want to chat.

Every item is tagged with a note letting the recipient know that it’s handmade by a Dublin Girl Scout.

It’s not just Girl Scouts who can help. Dacierno encourages anyone interested in donating hand-knit hats or scarves to reach out to her at mamacarina24@gmail.com for information on how to drop off contributions. She’ll be accepting items until Feb. 1.

Liza’s Legacy

Magee tragically lost her battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on Oct. 5, 2014.

“I know that she is proud of the amazing community work Dublin Girl Scouts continues to do,” Dacierno says. “Her passion was truly to give back to others.”

While Dacierno never dreamed the Knitting Clinic’s 10th anniversary would be virtual, she’s confident it will still be a success.

“It’s important to continue the tradition of giving back to others and carrying on in honor of Liza,” she says. “This event is personal to me and I am honored to continue it each year in member of my best friend and co-leader, Liza Magee.”

If your child is interested in joining Dublin Girl Scouts or wants more information, please email girlscoutsofdublinohio@gmail.com.

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.