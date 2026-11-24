When my children were young, I didn’t just buy holiday presents. I was the producer and director of Christmas… The Extravaganza. I decorated multiple themed trees throughout the house and arranged dozens of Santas on the family room shelves. I hid hard-to-find gifts in the basement crawl space, car trunk or back of my closet and kept a list of what was purchased for each child, trying to keep their amounts equal. I bought gifts for teachers, coaches and babysitters, and baked sweets for school parties, charity events and neighborhood cookie exchanges. I tried to manage an elf named Griswold who got into trouble daily by spilling flour all over the counter and ice skating across the granite or stringing the kids’ underwear on a clothesline across the kitchen. I arranged toy drives, Christmas cards, family photos and all of the wrapping, which varied depending on whether it was from Santa or not.

And then, somehow, the children grew up, and now the holidays look a lot different. There is no reindeer food sprinkled on the front lawn and no plate of cookies and milk left out for Santa. But there is joy in the season, and although it feels less magical, there is more time to focus on recollections, time together and our blessings.

Expand Mattis Family Mattis family dinner

If you are feeling like you don’t need any more presents to stuff into your closets or cabinets, then maybe you will appreciate the giving and receiving of experiences, service, memories and connection. This is the age when the things we want most don’t need to be wrapped and left under a tree.

Dublin residents Erin and Ted Mattis shared that their Greek side of the family gets together every month for Sunday dinners. Ted’s YiaYia and Papu came over from Greece and he remembers having lamb on a spit every week as a child. The Mattis family have continued that tradition; except they cook lamb chops on the grill plus many other Greek dishes. Erin made a cookbook for Christmas a few years ago with all of those recipes and included old photos of gatherings with Ted’s parents, grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Expand Mattis Family Mattis family recipe for tomato sauce

“The black and white pictures with the Greek men smoking cigarettes are my favorites,” says Erin. “I named the book ‘Sunday Dinners.’”

Jodi Rhodes received a homemade cookbook from her mom last year that included all of their favorite childhood meals, plus most-loved recipes from both of her grandmas.

All the recipe cards were handwritten which made it even more special.

“I cried when I saw it and will cherish that gift forever,” says Rhodes.

One year for Christmas, Peg Davis’ grandmother gave all the oldest (nine) grandchildren a photo album of their respective parent’s life. Davis received pictures of her dad including his high school photo from 1957, buying his first car, attending a dance and working on the farm. That same year, her mother and grandmother made matching dresses for all the girls in the family like in The Sound of Music and they spent the entire day admiring each other’s dresses and photo albums.

There is nothing quite like quality time and documenting it for the ages. That is why Roxy Grawe insists on doing family pictures every year and puts it on the calendar as ‘Family photos – Be nice to Mom!’

Tina Meelia says she would love for her kids, ages 18 and 20, to plan a family outing, such as a walk at Highbanks Metro Park in the chilly weather, a home cooked meal or game night. Missy Grether would also like more time with relatives since they live so far apart.

“I would cherish an opportunity to see my extended family on both of my parents’ sides outside of weddings and funerals,” says Grether.

Rebecca Hinze loves the idea of a weekend at their lake house with no phones and would also like a bonfire with her teenage son, his friends and their parents. Gogo, Hinze’s mom, said she would enjoy a fishing trip together, or a weekend at the Delray Beach Open in Florida to enjoy the tennis tournament. Gogo also would like Hinze and her family to meet her bridge friends at Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse for dinner.

Acts of service are a wonderful idea for relatives and neighbors. Raking leaves, shoveling snow, washing someone’s car, babysitting for friends and giving them night out, or helping an older person with technology are all good ideas. My mom, known as Gummy, would like help organizing her garage, and setting up her dozens of nativity sets that she likes to display every December. I’m already taking her to New Jersey and North Carolina over the holidays so she can see all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We are also surprising Gummy with a day trip to New York to see The Nutcracker at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Expand Pam Austin Austin family Christmas in July

The gifting of adventures creates memories and can introduce brand new experiences. Pam and Russ Austin have bought tickets for their grown-up children to see Dave Koz, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Holiday Pops. This year they are bringing their grandchildren to the shortened version of The Nutcracker.

Like so many others, my extended family is spread all over the U.S. and coordinating schedules is very difficult around the holidays. Pam’s suggestion is to celebrate Christmas in July when families have more flexibility.

“For many years, we all gathered at Lake Michigan and had Christmas in July. We filled stockings, drank mimosas and shared a small gift exchange before jumping into the lake,” says Pam. “My beloved dad would hold court in his Santa hat and toast to each one of us.”

Jennifer and John Kelliher are proud to have 11 grand kiddos and they plan an individual Grammie and Papa Day with each one.

“We spend the day doing the activities of their choice which range from movies with the teenagers to the Slick City indoor waterless slides and amusement park in Columbus,” Jennifer says.

December is a wonderful month to count your blessings and prepare for the new year ahead. Consider gifting a gratitude journal or downloading a gratitude app that you can share with others. Celebrate, give thanks and enjoy every moment!

Colleen D’Angelo is a Dublin Life columnist and freelance writer who has lived in Dublin for 27 years. You can find her on the pickleball court, in the yoga studio or on an airplane to international destinations. Contact her at colleendangelo1@gmail.com.