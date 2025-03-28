Full remodel, from inside to out

Moving from Toledo, Ohio, Shain and Renee Buerk spent months searching the Columbus area for their perfect home. Finally, in June of 2023, they found their match here in Dublin – and that’s where the story begins.

Renee says the home they purchased had good bones, but just wasn’t large enough or modern enough; so, the couple opted for a complete renovation. After six months of searching for a contractor and architect, construction began in January 2024.

From dreams to reality

The Buerks teamed up with custom home building company Epic Group Ohio, SBA Studios Architectural Design and Alexis Michalovich with G. Everett Interior Design and Project Services.

Having already sketched out their dream home with their wants and needs in mind, the Buerks just needed help realizing the final product.

“I came to (Epic) very specifically and said, ‘This is what I want it to look like.’ And they took my dream, my vision, and they made it reality,” Shain says.

Already happy with the house’s ranch layout, the Buerk’s main goal was to expand the space, as they have six children and even more grandchildren who enjoy visiting. With that in mind, they expanded the entryway, kitchen and living room as well as finished the basement, transforming it into a walkout basement with a playroom for their grandchildren.

Amy Carruthers and Paul and Jo Studios Amy Carruthers and Paul and Jo Studios Amy Carruthers and Paul and Jo Studios Amy Carruthers and Paul and Jo Studios Amy Carruthers and Paul and Jo Studios Amy Carruthers and Paul and Jo Studios Amy Carruthers and Paul and Jo Studios Amy Carruthers and Paul and Jo Studios

They also expanded the primary bedroom and ensuite bathroom with some unique additions. A double-sided fireplace now faces both the primary bedroom and living room, and the primary bathroom includes a large, zero-threshold shower with multiple showerheads and digital valve control, which allows the Buerks to turn on their shower or adjust its water temperature via voice command or cell phone.

According to Michalovich, the couple invested in smaller changes as well. From incorporating warmer tones throughout the interior, to hidden storage spaces, to a custom dog bath in the laundry room, she and the Buerks worked hand-in-hand to bring their visions to life while balancing functionality with aesthetics.

“Whenever we’re working on a project, (we’re) really thinking through the functionality of each and every space so that it works with what the client’s needs are,” Michalovich says.

Investing in the exterior

Beyond indoor expansion, the Buerks also invested heavily in and are most proud of their outdoor space and the home’s exterior. They added a large outdoor entertainment area, which they believe is what makes their home most unique.

“We wanted to be able to open the door, walk in and out, and have the outside still feel like the inside and the inside feel like the outside,” Shain says.

The dramatic outdoor living space consists of a large deck, hot tub, TV, overhead umbrellas and trellises, an outdoor kitchen and dining area as well as a conversation area with additional seating and tables.

“I love the outdoor space,” Shain says. “It’s life changing.”

While the outdoor entertainment area turned out to be everything the couple dreamed of, there was one large challenge when it came to the home’s exterior. During the renovation process, the addition of one room to the living room – previously a covered porch – required an entirely new roof to be installed.

“The roof was the biggest challenge,” Shain says. “It required some really great creativity from (the Epic) team… (but) Epic did such a great job of keeping everything on schedule.”

Amy Carruthers and Paul and Jo Studios Amy Carruthers and Paul and Jo Studios Amy Carruthers and Paul and Jo Studios Amy Carruthers and Paul and Jo Studios

Collaboration is key

Despite all the moving parts, the Buerks were happy that the project was able to stay on track and was completed within six and a half months.

“Our foreman, Brad, gave us a date, he promised that date, and he made it happen,” Renee says.

With each party possessing their own talents, positive collaboration from all directions was key to this remodel.

“We believe our boutique approach to collaboration with the best designers, architects and tradesmen is key to ensuring our clients’ bespoke visions for their homes to become a reality,” Susan Dyas, co-owner of Epic Group Ohio, says.

Similarly, Michalovich is proud of the delivery of the final space and of the fact that she and Epic could help make the Buerk’s home so special for them.

“They were dream clients. They trusted our vision,” Michalovich says. “Really, the whole team was a dream to work with.”

Overall, the Buerks couldn’t be happier with their home’s transformation.

“It’s amazing. We love it here. When our whole family comes over, they all love it too,” Renee says. “It’s a happy home where everyone can (gather).”

Expand Amy Carruthers and Paul and Jo Studio

Meet Berkeley: the princess of the Buerk residence. Not only is she a licensed therapy dog, but now, she is also an expert in interior design and home renovation.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.