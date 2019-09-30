For Cindy Kirkland eggs are more than a breakfast option

Cindy Kirkland is no chicken – she’s taken advantage of every culinary challenge thrown her way. As a student at The Ohio State University, she studied textiles and clothing. However, it’s clear how much has changed, as she now works with the Ohio Poultry Association.

As a member of the culinary community in Columbus, Kirkland took the creative aspects she enjoyed from her work with clothing and applied that to food.

“Over the years, I’ve developed a love for cooking and food,” Kirkland says. “It started with feeding my family and having a husband and two boys that really liked to eat.”

When she first discovered this new, tasty talent, Kirkland began taking cooking classes and watched every show she came by on the Food Network.

“

I just keep adding year after year,” Kirkland laughs. “You gain all this knowledge and just really learn to love it. The Food Network helped– I was glued to every show that was on.”

Her growing work in culinary arts landed her the opportunity to work on a campaign with the United Egg Producers, Dish on Eggs. The campaign ask people to provide their best recipes for the working or busy moms to put together without the hassle and a lot of time.

“We are trying to get people to not think of eggs for just breakfast,” Kirkland says. “These are dishes that can be verily simply put together.”

For Dish on Eggs, Kirkland and her crew put together 25 recipes, filmed the preparation and photographed each dish. It was a fitting showcase of all that Kirkland has learned and practiced over the years.

“With Dish on Eggs, I had full reign on everything from photographs to making changes to the recipe,” Kirkland says.

Good Egg Award

Back in April, Kirkland was recognized by the Ohio Poultry Association as the 2019 recipient of the Good Egg Award. The award is given to an individual who possesses the best interest of the Ohio poultry industry every day.

“I was just so blown away,” she says.

“Without fail, Cindy brings a positive energy, selfless attitude and an excitement to serve to each project,” Jim Chakeres, vice president of the Ohio Poultry Association says.

Kirkland’s dedication to the association spreads far and wide from her work as a judge for culinary competitions at the Ohio State Fair to her help providing more than 40 made-to-order omelet stations for the Agricultural Council’s Hall of Fame Breakfast.

The Perfect Shot

Not only does she know her way around a kitchen, Kirkland is an avid food photographer. Most of the photos she shoots are on her iPhone and her main goal is to keep things as realistic as possible.

“I’m glad things have changed with food photography,” Kirkland says. “Years ago if a shot had food in it, everything had to be perfect… Today, it’s much more realistic.”

That’s not to say she doesn’t try and get the most appealing shots possible.

“Obviously, you still want everything to look good,” Kirkland says. “You should make sure to let the food be the star of the show.”

Kirkland is also invited every year to help cook an omelet breakfast for the Ohio State band and choir for the Ohio State band and choir at the Ohio Agricultural Council’s Hall of Fame breakfast. She mentions upwards of 500 omelets are made and no one leaves with an empty stomach.

“Someone came up to me this year and told me, ‘You don’t know how much they appreciate it, they want you to cook for them all the time,’” Kirkland laughs.

While Kirkland is set to collaborate for a second version of Dish on Eggs, she continues to approach her work in the kitchen with an excitement that is hard to hide.

“Some people paint, others draw… I can’t do either of those,” Kirkland laughs. “Cooking is my creative outlet.”

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbu.com