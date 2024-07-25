Food, lifestyle and dog breed

For new and well-seasoned dog owners alike, it can be hard keeping up with the latest and hottest dog trends. Whether it’s the kind of supplements for their food or new diseases to watch for, it seems that every day a new finding is taking dog lovers by storm. What are the do’s and don’ts for dog lovers in Dublin?

Choose the right pup

Dr. Muriel Leas, veterinarian and owner of the Muirfield Animal Hospital, notes that some of the most common dog breeds she sees in Dublin are Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers and French Bulldogs. But, how do you know which breed is right for you and your family?

“I think the first thing people think of is, what does [the dog] look like? And I think it’s okay to factor that in, but it shouldn’t be the heaviest weight,” says Dr. Danika Sorensen of The Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center at Dublin. “I think the biggest thing to think about is lifestyle. If you are an active person who likes to run every day and wants a running buddy then go for a sporting breed. If you are kind of a lowkey person who likes to spend the evenings after work on the couch, a smaller breed dog might be better for you.”

While breeds mixed with Poodles, such as Goldendoodles and Bernadoodles are on the rise, and these beauties make great family dogs, they are also high-energy and require about an hour of activity a day. They make the perfect fit for large backyards, daily runners and young ones that never seem to tire out.

Beloved smaller breeds like Frenchies or Yorkshire Terriers may be better suited for calmer households. Coming home and unwinding with a short walk and cuddles after dinner is ideal for smaller, low-energy breeds. Either way, Dublin’s more than 150 miles of trails and dog park make it easy for you and your pup to find an appropriate exercise outlet.

Feeding Fido

“With food, people want to do what’s best for their dog,” Sorensen says. “There’s been a push back on these more major name brand companies like Purina, Royal Canin and Hill’s Science Diet, but those are the diets that I continue to recommend, because all of those companies have veterinarians on staff who are committed to making sure they’re putting out a well-balanced diet.”

As you would your own food, checking the nutritional information and labels on the food will lend you information. A well-researched food should mention the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO), a non-profit organization that guides the standards of animal feed across the country.

While AAFCO doesn’t approve or regulate any specific food, brands like Purina and Royal Canin will modify their feed to ensure every bag provides a well-balanced diet based on AAFCO regulations. If you’re unsure about what you’re feeding your pet, it’s always best to ask your veterinarian.

Ensure they’re insured

According to Forbes, dog owners in the U.S. spend nearly $2,000 annually on their pets. Pet insurance can cut the costs of unexpected veterinary bills. Knowing your breed and routinely visiting your veterinarian can aid in avoiding unwanted injuries and health issues in your pet.

“Veterinary care is getting more and more expensive… and specialized. We’re rivaling human medicine in some instances,” Leas says. “Pet insurance is really important. Preventive care is so much cheaper.”

Ask an expert

When in doubt, go to your local veterinarian. As your primary care physician would warn you away from googling your symptoms, you should do the same with Fido.

“I would definitely have a good relationship with your veterinarian. Go in for the yearly exam, even if they aren’t due for vaccines. Yearly blood work, heartworm tests, fecal tests… those are all the tests that we can screen for a lot of things,” Leas says. “And there are intestinal parasites that people are at risk for. So, you know, especially if you have young kids, you want to make sure you don’t have worms in the house and things like that.”

In a world where information is at our fingertips, if you have questions, always refer to trusted sources such as the American Veterinary Society of Animal Behavior and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

“There’s a website called veterinarypartner.vin.com. Everything is written by veterinarians. I actually either would print out the information for clients if they’re in the clinic, or I’ll send them articles via email. And, I say if you can’t find it on this website, call me,” Leas says.

Mary Nader is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mnader@cityscenemediagroup.com.