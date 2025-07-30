Finding balance in a world that's always on

At Dublin City Schools, the focus has always been on more than academics. Teaching children to think critically, care deeply and grow into well-rounded adults has long been part of the mission. However, in recent years, a new challenge has emerged – one that affects students before they even enter the school doors.

That challenge? Life online.

From social media pressure to midnight scrolling, the digital world is taking a toll on student wellbeing. It’s affecting sleep, relationships, attention spans and, in some cases, safety. And it’s not just happening out there, it’s happening in Dublin.

To help families navigate this landscape, Dublin City Schools launched “Press Pause,” a summer campaign and podcast created to spark conversations about screen time, digital habits, and how families can work together to find a healthier balance.

Real voices, real conversations

Each Press Pause episode is short – just 15-20 minutes – making it easy for busy parents and caregivers to listen in. The conversations feature familiar voices from the community: local principals, teachers, school counselors and experts who see the impact of digital life on students every day.

The topics are timely and relevant. Episodes explore how phones disrupt sleep, how artificial intelligence is changing the way students approach schoolwork and what happens when kids are exposed to online misinformation or impersonated through fake accounts. These aren’t abstract problems. They’re unfolding in homes and schools in Dublin and central Ohio.

The district has dealt with cases involving impersonation, AI-generated content, e-cheating and online threats. These incidents highlight the urgency of the issue and the need for a collective response.

Press Pause is built on a clear message: schools can’t do this work alone.

Much of the digital behavior that causes concern happens outside of school hours, beyond the reach of educators or administrators. That’s why strong partnerships with families are essential.

Parents and caregivers play a critical role in setting expectations, monitoring activity and helping children navigate their digital lives with confidence and care.

In addition to the podcast, the district has created a resource hub on its website with helpful articles, tools and conversation starters. The goal isn’t to scare or shame anyone. It’s to empower families with practical support and to remind them they’re not alone in this.

Screens aren’t the enemy

Press Pause also isn’t about eliminating technology. Devices are a part of daily life, and when used well, they’re valuable tools for learning and connection. But too much screen time, especially unmonitored time, can create real harm.

Students who sleep with their phones next to their pillows often show up to school drained and anxious. Others face pressure from social media that affects their confidence and mental health. And a few have been targeted by fake accounts or harmful content.

These experiences are a wake-up call that digital safety isn’t just a big-city issue. It’s a local one, and it requires a shared response.

Moving forward, together

The Press Pause podcast invites families to slow down, reflect and start honest conversations at home. Each episode ends with practical suggestions and small steps parents and caregivers can take to support digital wellness.

Dublin City Schools recognizes there is no one-size-fits-all approach. But by working together, families and schools can give kids the tools they need to thrive in a world that doesn’t come with an off switch.

Explore the podcast and resources at www.dublinschools.net/press-pause. Because sometimes, a little pause goes a long way.

Cassie Dietrich is a Public Information Officer at Dublin City Schools.