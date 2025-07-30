Festival transforms Riverside to celebrate Japanese culture

JASCO JASCO JASCO JASCO

Each August, Riverside Crossing Park transforms into a vibrant celebration of dance, music and play for Japan FestOH!

Japan FestOH! was started in 2018 by the Japan-America Society of Central Ohio (JASCO). Initially a small gathering of about 100 people meant to mirror the Bon Odori festival – a Japanese summer celebration of ancestry and life – the festival has since become JASCO’s signature event, attracting more than 3,000 visitors.

The festival takes inspiration from various traditional summer festivals in Japan, connecting visitors to the country’s rich culture through performances, traditional dance, food, art, workshops and games.

“The main thing is to really connect communities through events, performances and workshops completely open to all ages,” says Mari Noda, JASCO’s interim executive director.

One of the performances slated for this year’s festival includes that of Samurai Sword Soul, a samurai theater company based in New York that has performed on Today and Good Day New York.

The company is performing tate, or choreographed Japanese combat, on the Riverside Crossing’s stage. The group is also hosting a samurai workshop with interactive routines, introducing the audience to bushido, or “the way of the warrior.”

Local dance and musical performers, including the Dublin Taiko Group and The Japanese Student Organization at The Ohio State University, Columbus Koto Ensemble and Awa Odori Ohio, are also taking the stage.

Comprised of four different levels of students, the Dublin Taiko Group showcases traditional Japanese drum performances and choreography.

The festival also features various hands-on activities for all ages, including manga workshops with graphic novelist Misako Takashima, also known as ‘Misako Rocks!’ Participants have the opportunity to learn the basics of the drawing style through the artist’s instruction.

Visitors can also enjoy calligraphy workshops led by Sora Calligraphy, as well as other goods created and sold by local artists and vendors.

Traditional Japanese games can be found in booths throughout the park, and included on the program’s itinerary are yo-yo fishing, goldfish scooping, wanage (ring toss), body art stickers and a photo booth.

Through these attractions, JASCO’s hope is to provide a fun evening for Dubliners and educate visitors about authentic Japanese culture and experiences.

“To be able to serve the community through my culture, it makes me really happy,” says Yuu Matsushima, JASCO’s program director.

The summer festival is the largest of four fundraising events for JASCO, which is a hub for multiple Japanese-American organizations in the area. The festival’s fundraising allows the organization to continue holding events for Japanese language learners, business professionals, students and community members.

“(JASCO’s) job is to really connect people and thereby improve everybody’s lives,” says Noda. “It’s grandiose, but also something tangible and doable.”

The festival is also supported by grants and corporate sponsorships, including the City of Dublin, Dublin Arts Council and Honda Motor Company.

“We’re forever grateful to all the support we receive from the City and its other perimeters and the county,” says Noda. “That sense of togetherness will culminate into more togetherness (that) participating people will feel.”

Disha Hoque is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group.