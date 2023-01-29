Explore 60-plus parks around the city with the Dublin Parks Pass

As spring approaches, get outside and visit a Dublin park near you with the Dublin Parks Pass. In partnership with OhioHealth, the Dublin Park Pass is a digital passport that helps you keep track of all your adventures through the 60-plus parks across the city. In addition, with every park you check in to, you’ll receive one entry into a grand prize raffle.

“We wanted to share all the different experiences and amenities that Dublin parks offer,” says marketing director of Visit Dublin Ohio, Sara Blatnik. “You can filter through anything from public art to historical assets to where there are public restrooms.”

Whether you’re searching for a field to play a pickup soccer game, a calming nature walk or thrilling waterfall, the pass gives Dublin residents and visitors the power to find an adventure from thescreen of their smartphone.

To register for the Dublin Park Pass, go to www.visitdublinohio.com and follow the instructions on the Dublin Park Pass page. Raffle prizes will be announced throughout the summer.

Coffman Park

Located in the center of Dublin, Coffman Park is also home to Dublin’s Developmental Building. This park truly has it all, from a playground and skate park to recreation paths, pickleball and tennis courts. Coffman Homestead, one of Dublin’s oldest homes, also sits on the property for history buffs to explore.

As the site of the annual Dublin Irish Festival, Coffman Park is also the most-visited park in Dublin. Though it transforms into an Irish wonderland during the first weekend of every August, it’s quiet and serene the rest of the year.

Additional park features include a winter ice rink, basketball courts and volleyball along with various public art pieces throughout the park.

Indian Run Falls Park and Trail

Indian Run Falls, nestled behind John Sells Middle School, is perhaps one of Dublin’s most surprising parks. Its rushing water and cascading waterfalls make it a breathtaking sight. Walk the trails and take in the scene from the viewing decks and picnic shelters – this park may occupy a small footprint, but its beauty is easy to get lost in.

Riverside Crossing Park

As one of Dublin’s newest parks, Riverside Crossing offers the unique opportunity to explore through both downtown Dublin and Bridge Park. Grab a coffee or pick up some ice cream before you take a walk along the fountains and falls. Paved paths run up and down the length of the river, leading visitors right to the city’s one-of-a-kind pedestrian bridge connecting Historic Dublin to Bridge Park.

Ballantrae Community Park

Known for its three giant dancing hares, Ballantrae Community Park is known around the community as “Bunny Park.” It’s the perfect place to cool down during the summer, from May through September, with its splash pad and the Dublin South Pool right across the street. Paths wind and wrap around the park in all directions with a large pond near the front to fish in.

Scioto Park

If you went sledding in Dublin this winter, there’s a chance you went to Scioto Park. This park has a large hill, perfect for all ages to go sledding. Scioto Park is also home to a 12-foot-tall stone memorial to Chief Leatherlips, a historic and local Wyandot Native American figure, as well as a playground and views of the Scioto River. Throughout the summer, the annual Sundays at Scioto Concert Series brings live bands and food trucks to the park.

Balgriffin Park

Grab your disc golf set and head over to Balgriffin Park to play the nine-hole disc golf course. Located off of Woerner Temple Road, this park has an array of activities for the whole family. If you’re not a disc golfer, you might enjoy the park’s play set, picnic areas and pond for fishing.

