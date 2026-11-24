Food has a way of connecting people to places, traditions and cultures. In Dublin, several restaurants bring those connections to the table, sharing family recipes, regional specialties and flavors inspired by the owners’ own backgrounds. Get to know seven local dining spots serving up a taste of the world, each with a story behind the menu.

Expand Visit Dublin, Ohio

Irish

Owner Ian Montgomery brings his Irish roots into every aspect of his restaurant, Fadó Pub and Kitchen, from the decor – which he imported from his hometown of Dublin, Ireland – to the lively atmosphere, which encourages guests to build connections with each other over a drink. The pub combines food traditions from Ireland, France, Italy, Spain and the U.K. for a curated menu of European-inspired dishes such as fish and chips, shepherd’s pie and, of course, Guinness.

Expand Er-Ge BBQ & Hot Pot Buffet

Chinese/Korean

Er Ge BBQ and Hot Pot Buffet offers eight flavorful soup bases to choose from, along with fresh meats, seafood, vegetables, tofu and noodles to cook right at the table.

The table-top grills allow diners to cook marinated beef, pork, chicken and seafood to their preferred taste. With Chinese-style skewers and other prepared dishes also available, the all-you-can-eat experience combines interactive cooking with communal dining in a relaxed atmosphere.

Expand Maison Skalli

French/Moroccan

At this family-owned, sit-down bakery, French pastries meet Moroccan breakfasts. Maison Skalli combines old family recipes and techniques to create croissants, traditional Moroccan tagines, butter cookies and crunchy fekkas, paired with signature brews and mint teas. Stop in on Sunday for weekly specials or to enjoy the bakery’s best-selling knafeh croissant – a white chocolate and pistachio-filled flaky pastry.

Mediterranean

Expand Falafel Kitchen

Enjoy a plethora of Mediterranean flavors at Falafel Kitchen. Founder Katy Ailabouni opened the restaurant as a way to bring more vegetarian options to Dublin, as well as falafel from the streets of Nazareth for her family and community to enjoy. The recipes are family traditions blended with new, modern Greek concepts.

Though the falafel is the star of the show, the dish is complemented by an array of traditional Mediterranean options such as salads, homemade pickles, tahini sauce, grape leaves, spinach pies and za’atar bread.

Expand La Tradicion 2/CR Spothopper Inc.

Mexican

Enjoy authentic Mexican food surrounded by traditional décor at La Tradición 2. Browse the extensive menu of fan favorites such as fajitas, chicken tamales, jalapeño burrito bowls and more to taste the flavors of Mexico first-hand. Complement your meal with a specialty margarita, such as the Texas, Billionaire or Sangria margarita, and enjoy a sunny day on the patio during warmer months.

Expand Madras Bakery Cafe

Indian

Madras Bakery Cafe is a casual dine-in restaurant bringing together culinary traditions from South and North India, offering a wide selection of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.

While the cafe has signature, handmade options such as Tamil Nadu–style seeraga samba biryani, Madurai-style parottas and a variety of tiffin classics, the bakery and confectionery is the heart of the cafe. It offers fresh buns, cream cakes, ghee biscuits, croissants and Danish pastries – creating an original Indian-French fusion approach mixed with traditional techniques.

× Expand Local Cantina

Taylor Stumbaugh is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.