Eagle Scout’s project refurbishes Dublin’s Giving Garden

When Dublin Jerome High School sophomore Soham Sor set out to complete his Eagle Scout project, he knew he wanted to choose something that would make a lasting impact close to home.

“I wanted to do something outdoors that would give back to my community,” Sor says.

After much thought, and with help from City of Dublin staff members, Sor was directed towards The Giving Garden, which needed a makeover.

Laying the groundwork

Located on the grounds of the Historic Coffman Homestead, the eight-bed, volunteer-run Giving Garden produces fresh vegetables and herbs, all of which are donated to the Dublin Food Pantry.

“The current beds were deteriorated and rotting, so we needed to replace the old beds or create new beds. So, I did a mix of both,” Sor says.

Sor replaced six of the ground beds – using wooden planks, galvanized hardware mesh, landscaping fabric, concrete patio stones, nails, screws and soil. Additionally, he created two new, elevated beds, which stand about 3 ½ feet tall.

“(The elevated beds) would be helpful for senior citizens who might have back problems or for people with disabilities,” Sor says.

Removing and replacing the garden beds took four, five-hour work days, but the true process began long before. Prior to the project’s completion earlier this spring, Sor had been planning his project for nearly a year.

Before a Scout can begin their project, they must prepare a thorough proposal which needs to be approved by the beneficiary of the project, the Scout’s troop leader, the unit committee and a local Scouting America council or district representative. Additional approval was also needed in Sor’s case, due to the Giving Garden’s location on a historic site.

Learning through leading

Once approved, Sor was tasked with leading the project – but he did not complete it alone. Alongside guidance from the City and his project coach, he also had the help of many volunteers.

“I had about 30 to 40 Scout volunteers and about five to 10 adult volunteers,” Sor says. “I had to provide leadership to the Scouts and adults, telling them which tasks to complete each day, and what we had to have done by the end of the day.”

Along the way, there were some challenges – namely the rainy weather – but overall, Sor says the experience not only helped him to become an Eagle Scout, but also gave him a chance to put his leadership skills to the test.

“I learned a lot from this project,” Sor says. “I learned how to lead more effectively… (and) it gave me more confidence in my ability to organize something really big and make a lasting impact on my community.”

The Scout volunteers who assisted Sor also personally benefited from the project – earning service hours to help them advance in rank. But Sor hopes the positives don’t stop there.

“I hope the project really helps the volunteers that volunteer at The Giving Garden. … (I hope) that the beds being better will provide better produce, (and) that it will enhance the beauty of the historic site,” Sor says. “I also hope that my leadership showed young Scouts what good leadership looks like.”

In the future, Sor plans to continue serving his community through volunteering at other City organizations such as the library, and by helping other Scouts who are pursuing their own Eagle Scout projects. For now, he is proud of what he’s accomplished.

“It took a while to do, but I’m really glad that I did it, and it was really rewarding to finally see the finished beds,” Sor says.

Care is needed at The Giving Garden through October. If interested in volunteering, email volunteer@dublin.oh.us.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.