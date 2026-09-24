Dublin Youth Rugby Club marks 10 years of introducing young athletes to rugby, teamwork and community

Photos courtesy of Greg Kindle, Tim Root, deepblue4you/iStock, leremy/iStock, traffic_analyzer/iStock

In spring, Coffman Park will be full of young athletes laughing and calling for the ball at Dublin Youth Rugby practices, with the upcoming season marking the start of the group’s 10th year.

Started by Dublin parents who wanted to introduce the sport they played to their children, the originally high school-based club grew with demand for a middle school program – with kids who watched their older siblings play wanting to learn how to play the sport as well.

As the youth club looks back on a decade of game play, the coaches and players are thankful for the opportunities it has provided and remain excited for what the future holds.

Playing it safe

Throughout its seasons, the club has prioritized keeping players safe and healthy while taking into the consideration the sport’s physicality. Organizers adjusted the rugby program to allow players to learn in a safe environment, tailoring the rules to the kids’ age and experience, says Dublin resident and coach Tim Root.

“I’m pleased with our teams over the years, (with) the lack of injuries and focus on safe play,” says Root. “There’s a specific way we teach kids to tackle and to have respect for your opponent.”

Root played rugby in college and has two sons who play as well. To keep players safe, he teaches the players how to tackle and carry the ball with two hands to keep control. He also makes sure all the players go against kids roughly the same size so they do not get hurt.

The program has also been kept small, with only seven players on each side of the field compared to the 15 at college level, for more learning opportunities.

The spirit of the game

Fourteen-year-old Patrick White has played rugby for four years with the Dublin Youth team. He was inspired to play the sport after watching his dad play and says, through rugby, he learned the importance of teamwork.

White recalls a moment that stood out to him when the team went to states last spring. They were playing a match against the team that beat them in the qualifiers, and at the last minute, he cast out the ball to a player who didn’t receive the ball much – a pass that led to the winning point.

For Root, the game has more meaning than the plays on the field. It also holds a culture that goes back to its inception; one based on control, fellowship and mutual self-respect. After games, rival teams will often get together over a meal to talk about the match they just had.

“Off the field, your friends are these individuals and you need to be able to overcome the challenges that are on the field and socialize with them. That teaches these kids and these young adults the ability to look past what happened on that field and develop and grow friendships,” says Root.

Looking downfield

As the club enters its 10th year, players and coaches, including Root, are looking toward what comes next. One of the team’s goals for this season is to place at state finals after placing fifth last year.

Root also hopes to see the program continue to grow, and outreach is one crucial aspect of building the program’s future, he shares. He works with Dublin Latchkey physical education teachers to introduce rugby during gym classes, giving younger students an opportunity to learn the basics and learn about the local club. He hopes to work with coaches from other sports, including football, to encourage athletes to give rugby a try as well.

“I love coaching rugby because of the growth that you see from the start of the season to the end in the confidence that these kids have,” says Root. “The way they can form team relationships and friendships is incredible. It is by far the best part of being involved with youth rugby.”

As he looks to the future, Root aspires to plan a spring break trip for the players to train in Europe.

Angelina Godfrey is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.