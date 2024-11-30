Dublin Women’s Philanthropic Club impacting the community for more than forty years

The strong, intelligent and driven women of Dublin came together to establish a place to grow and support their community. Unified through their love for betterment and engagement, these women established a club that allowed women of all ages to gather and share their passion for volunteer work.

With an interest in social events, charitable actions, and outreach through education and civic opportunities, these women chase the goals they set and never back down from the challenges that may lie ahead.

History, connections and devotion

Since its inception in 1978, the Dublin Women’s Philanthropic Club (DWPC) has provided women with a space to build connections and support their community. The group’s mission is to volunteer, network and fundraise with the goal of creating a strong community through service and lasting friendship.

Terri Butler joined the group at the recommendation of

a friend shortly after moving to the Dublin area. Now serving as a trustee for the group, Butler loves connecting with other members and has enjoyed watching the group change over the years.

“Back in 1988 when I joined, it used to be mothers who were staying home with their kids or mothers who didn’t work,” says Butler.

As times and the schedules of its members changed, the club evolved to accommodate the mothers, working women and young girls who were encouraged to attend the monthly meetings. At first, the meetings alternated between days and evenings every other month but as more members joined, meetings and events moved to the weekends.

“Our mission is to bring similar thinking girls in the community to help out the community and to take on some challenges,” says Butler. “I really enjoy the girls in it, they’re just a lot of fun, and we have all aged too.”

Community contributions

The Club hosts one social event and one fundraiser every month, each one contributing to the scholarships the group awards each year in April.

“Our signature event is our Gala which we have at The Country Club of Muirfield Village every year and that raises usually around $25,000 sometimes closer to $30,000,” says Butler. “Our second biggest money maker is the Dublin Irish Festival, and we have servers that (work) during the festival.”

Other various events include putting on fashion shows and making crafts and flower arrangements.

The money raised at these events goes entirely towards giving back to the community, such as purchasing gifts for families from Ohio’s Fallen Heroes, as well as students.

Each year the DWPC awards several scholarships including three for high school students, three for women pursuing post-secondary education as well as STEM and nursing scholarships. The recipients are notified and presented their scholarships each spring.

One of the more prominent projects the club has done for the community was its contribution towards the Dublin Public Library benches. During the library’s construction, DWPC put $25,000 towards refurbishing the benches and purchased plaques for each one as well as several other benches throughout Dublin.

Two benches were placed in the sensory garden at M.L. Red Trabue Nature Reserve, one near the arboretum pond, and an additional two were set-up at the Ted Kaltenbach Park and Community Center.

Moving forward

Looking to the future, Butler says the group hopes to build its membership and encourage the new attendants to keep coming and get more involved.

“We like the size of it but the more the merrier, it’s fun to have more members!” says Butler.

With the aid of social media, Butler says the club has been able to increase it fundraising due to reaching additional people.

“I promote everything we do on Facebook and Instagram, and so many people hear it through me or through our Facebook group for the Dublin Women’s Philanthropic Club,” says Butler.

When you look at all the group’s contributions throughout the year, at the center you’ll find a closely knit group of women who want to help.

“We have a lot of fun, and we try to make it fun,” Butler says. “It’s a time to get away and just have a good time with girlfriends.”

Many Hats

The Dublin Women’s Philanthropic Club supports events and organizations in the area. Here are some of the organizations supported by the DWPC:

Dress for Success

Welcome Warehouse

The Dublin Food Pantry

Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

KidSMILES Pediatric Dental Clinic

I Support the Girls

Adaptive Sports Connection

No Kid Fights Cancer Alone

The Dublin Library

