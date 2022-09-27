Dublin students showcase public art

Lady By The Water

Dublin Arts Council worked with students from three Dublin City Schools middle and high schools earlier this year to create temporary public artwork inspired by Dublin’s Scioto Park. Working collaboratively, nearly 200 students created two- and three-dimensional public artworks embracing nature, environmental awareness and Indigenous history as part of the Dublin City Schools Public Art Challenge.

Students interpreted elements of the community’s spirit through their creative process. The project encompassed an accompanying fieldbook and virtual tour experience to encourage visitor interaction and discovery.

The Fishingtons’ Day at the Park

Davis Middle School Art Club, led by teacher Eric Cacioppo, created The Fishingtons’ Day at the Park, clay sculptures along the Scioto riverbank inspired by the recreation habits of early settlers and present-day visitors.

“Our artwork is inspired by the local history of Dublin,” the students say. “We researched settler Ludwig Sells and his sons, who made their home in what is now historic downtown Dublin. We imagined the Sells family would fish together along the shores of the Scioto River. We combined this research with what is going on in our lives in present-day Dublin during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are tired of the restrictions on how we can socialize and spend time with friends. Because of this, we wanted to create artwork that made people smile and be happy. We hope the fish bring humor, surprise and opportunities to interact in new ways.”

Lady by the Water

Emerald Campus IB Art, Period 7 students created Lady by the Water, a collaborative metal sculpture incorporating wire, cement, clay, wood, fabric and paint. Guided by teacher Sarah Rothwell, the sculpture recognizes Indigenous Wyandotte history, folklore and environmental care-taking.

“Dublin is rich with Native American history and culture, many of whose myths center around water and its purity,” the students say. “We pay tribute to the previous occupants of Dublin through Lady by the Water, a water spirit symbolizing the river and its pollution. The figure’s kneeling position demonstrates the pain and weakness she has been caused by pollution, while the flowers growing from her hands symbolize growth and hope for a cleaner, healthier future. We hope this sculpture raises awareness of pollution of the Scioto River and encourages visitors to pick up trash while visiting the park.”

Murkclops, Fungi and Woodland Twig

Emerald Campus IB Art, Period 8 students Sam Bansal and Josie Miller, also working with Rothwell created three figurative clay and wire sculptures, Murkclops, Fungi and Woodland Twig, to inspire connection to the park’s terrain: trees, river and playground.

“This whimsical trio of creatures encourages exploration and wonder for visitors of all ages,” the students say. “Each figure personifies an element of the natural world including wood, water and earth, and [features accompanying] riddles with clues to their hidden locations. Win their friendship by collecting their desired natural tokens.”

More than Man-Made

Art teacher Marlo Brown supported Karrer Middle School students in the creation of individually-painted cement tiles that emerged as a colorful pathway along the river and around a legacy tree in the park. The installation was titled More than Man-Made.

“We were inspired by this Osage Orange tree and how it has become a unique landmark in Scioto Park,” the students say. “What makes it so special is that it was created naturally, with no influence of man in its creation. To draw visitors to this natural wonder, we used art to extend the existing concrete path toward and around the tree. Each tile was created by an individual artist depicting scenes of nature in Ohio. We invite you to walk the path to enjoy our artwork and the beauty of the tree.”

The project is part of Dublin Arts Council’s multi-year Art & Wellness initiative, realized with support from Dublin City Schools, City of Dublin, Cardinal Health, Ohio Arts Council and The National Endowment for the Arts. Additional collaborators include Washington Township EMS, Syntero Counseling Centers, Dublin Chamber of Commerce, OhioDance, Japan-America Society of Central Ohio, Dublin Bridges/One Dublin and several City of Dublin departments, including Police, Human Resources, Recreation Services and Parks and Recreation.

The artwork was on view until early fall. The project and virtual tour remain online as a temporary public art project at www.dublinarts.org. The success of the project has encouraged Dublin Arts Council and Dublin City Schools’ art teachers to consider additional collaborations, including future public art and gallery exhibition projects.

UPCOMING STUDENT ARTWORK OPPORTUNITIES

Emerging: an exhibition of student artwork on view Jan. 10 – Feb. 24, 2023

Applications accepted mid-October through early-December details posted mid-October at: https://www.dublinarts.org/community/exhibit-your-work/

Fractals: Patterns in Nature project an Art & Wellness exhibition on view March 7 – June 2, 2023

Participating middle and high school students respond aesthetically to repeating patterns in nature and their effect on personal and community well-being.