Dublin student wins Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

Brady Barnum in the Boys 10-11 age group poses for a photo with the trophy during the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Brady Barnum, seventh-grader at St. Brigid of Kildare, is the 10-11 age group champion of the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club. The 12-year-old athlete played his heart out at the April 4 event, which was the final leg of a long journey.

Drive, Chip and Putt is a youth golf development joint initiative founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, the PGA of America and the USGA. Thousands of talented junior golfers had the opportunity to qualify, but 300 athletes made the cut in summer 2019. From there, golfers advanced through more than 60 subregionals. Barnum was one of the 80 winners across the four age divisions who moved on to compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

Q&A with Brady Barnum

Brady Barnum in the Boys 10-11 age group drives during the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Dublin Life: How did you first become involved in golf?

Brady Barnum: I started playing golf when I was 3 years old. My dad took me to a golf lesson with Rocky Miller at Ables Golf Range off of Avery Road. I loved it and I kept playing and taking lessons after that.

DL: Where would you lay claim to your home course?

BB: Muirfield Village Golf Club. I am very fortunate.

DL: You won the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals by sinking an impressive 30-foot putt. What was going through your mind during that putt?

BB: Not much. I stuck to my process, hit the putt, played the right enough break, the ball luckily went in and I did a fist pump

DL: Your dad seems like one of your biggest supporters – is there some advice he gave you that you will always remember?

BB: Hard work pays off. Your success in golf and in life is from hard work.

Brady Barnum celebrates sinking a putt and winning the Boys 10-11 during the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 4, 2021.

DL: Do you have any lucky items or superstitions?

BB: I never play with a golf ball with the No. 2

DL: How often do you practice?

BB: I am trying to get out and practice every day and play as much as possible. Most of your practice should be on your short game.

DL: What’s your favorite part of golf?

BB: I love to learn new things. I love the short game, iron game and competing at a high level across the country.

DL: What are your goals for the future?

BB: I am committed to becoming a professional golfer. I want to be a role model for all golfers and to work as hard as I can to be the No. 1 golfer in the world someday.

