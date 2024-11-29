Dublin Student exhibition nurtures the next generation of artists

In January 2025, Dublin Arts Council will host its 23rd Annual Student Exhibition. Artists in grades K-12 are invited to submit artwork in various mediums. Dublin Arts Council Curator Benjamin Knepper gives Best of Show and Technical Merit Awards in four age categories.

The exhibition opens with a reception Jan. 11 followed by workshops and events hosted by local professional artists.

Student art exhibitions are essential

Student exhibitions allow students to explore what makes them unique and find creative synergies with other students. Showcasing their work requires students to think critically, problem-solve, write a narrative and consider their artwork from different perspectives.

The juried exhibition also helps students gain valuable hands-on experience by learning how to present their artwork professionally, working with a curator, gaining insights into pricing their artwork and participating in presenting their work in a gallery reception.

“We invite all students and their families to the opening reception,” says Paige Dempsey, community engagement coordinator.

The impact beyond the exhibition

When students engage with the community, exciting things happen. Dublin Arts Council invites professional artists, professors, teachers and a variety of community members into the process through talks and workshops primarily available to Emerging 2025 artist participants.

The emerging exhibition can be life-changing, whether meeting a mentor or having someone purchase a student’s artwork for the first time. These interactions help students express their creativity, as well as build confidence and pride in their artistic skills.

Expand dublin - artist adeline

For instance, high schooler Adeline Shivers-Mazzei submitted a comic strip artwork for Emerging 2024, and then met professional artist Bryan Moss during his comic art workshop held in February.

“I’m grateful I was able to participate in the Emerging student exhibition and meet Bryan,” Shivers-Mazzei says. “His passion rubs off on you. Working with him has changed my perspective and my artwork has improved for the better.”

Help support the next generation of artists

Society needs the arts! It gives people a way to express themselves and learn about other cultures.

The Dublin Arts Council’s mission is to engage the community, cultivate creativity and foster life-long learning through the arts. Dublin Arts Council is located at 7125 Riverside Drive. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri. and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. every second Saturday of the month. Stay curious by visiting dublinarts.org.

Ways you can help cultivate young artists:

Attend the Opening Reception on Jan. 11, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Purchase artwork from the exhibition (all proceeds go to the artist)

Make a contribution to Dublin Arts Council to provide resources for the student exhibition and programming

Volunteer your time (dublinarts.org/volunteer)

The deadline for submitting artwork for the Emerging 2025 Student Exhibition is Dec. 6. More details can be found at dublinarts.org/emerging2025.

Raygan Barrett is the Communications Manager at Dublin Arts Council.