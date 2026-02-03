Dublin's blueprint for community well-being

Expand City of Dublin

The City of Dublin has a clear vision: to become the Most Sustainable, Connected and Resilient Global City of Choice. This motto is far more than a helpful framework.

Those three key words shape decisions, anchor values and steer the community through both challenges and opportunities. Many refer to them as “our north star,” ensuring that the City’s work always aligns with its commitment to Dublin’s residents.

As spring approaches, a season when health naturally comes into focus, it’s a great time to reflect on two guiding principles: resiliency and connection. After all, being healthy isn’t just about numbers or measurements.

True wellness is about feeling supported, understood and connected – in our bodies, hearts and minds. It’s about knowing you’re part of a community that lifts you up. It’s this belief that inspires the work the City does every day in Dublin, turning its commitment to well-being into meaningful action for its neighbors.

“Physical and mental health are deeply connected and influence nearly every aspect of well-being. They shape your quality of life, how you handle stress, your risk of disease and your longevity. Taking care of one directly benefits the other,” says Recreation Services Administrator Mollie Steiner. “This is reflected in our 150-plus miles of shared use paths, our 60-plus city parks, the Dublin Community Recreation Center, countless volunteer opportunities through our Outreach & Engagement division and our partnership with Syntero for mental health services.”

Supporting mental health in Dublin isn’t just about programs or partnerships – it’s about the real people behind every story. The simple check-in, a neighbor’s encouragement or a city initiative can make all the difference for someone who’s struggling.

Guided by that commitment to community connection, the City’s Outreach & Engagement team works to ensure that every resident feels supported and valued.

“Reaching out literally triggers a positive reaction in your brain,” says Outreach & Engagement Director Christine Nardecchia. “Some people call it a ‘helper’s high.’ Science has also proven that strong social circles and support are linked to better physical health. No matter how you slice it, it’s great for you to reach out and be connected!”

And in Dublin, the City doesn’t just hope its residents discover connection or wish for them to build resiliency. It creates opportunities to make it possible.

One powerful example is the Dublin Wellness Alliance (DWA). Launched less than a year ago, this community-driven initiative is focused on strengthening the overall health and well-being of residents.

What sparked this? In 2024, the City put forth a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), knowing that real change required real insight. There could be no solution without identification. If the City was going to champion its residents, it needed to know about the gaps.

While the assessment confirmed something the team had already suspected, that Dublin residents are healthier than state and national averages, it also highlighted meaningful opportunities for growth.

According to the results, 75 percent of adults in Dublin said they don’t feel very connected to their neighbors; half of them reported a poor mental health day in the past month. Others shared concerns around access to food and healthcare. These findings made it clear: the City had an opportunity to strengthen how it shows up for the community.

“Humans need social connection for emotional support, to enhance happiness and to contribute to overall well-being,” Steiner points out. “Strong social ties also offer a sense of belonging and purpose, so we are focused on finding ways to help our residents gain connections within our own community.”

In early 2025, the City formally adopted the CHNA Strategic Action Plan, identifying four key priorities: improving healthcare access, enhancing transportation options, supporting youth behavioral health and strengthening community connections. The City transformed those insights into action by launching the DWA.

Joining City leaders and residents in this Alliance are outstanding community partners such as the Franklin County Public Health Department, Dublin City Schools, Syntero, the Dublin Food Pantry and all of central Ohio’s major healthcare systems.

With that strong team established, it was time to get the ball rolling. Cue the creation of Dublin Good Neighbor Week. This signature initiative of the DWA aimed to encourage residents to reach out to their neighbors and give back through acts of kindness.

Over the course of 10 days, the City asked residents to do three things: nominate a neighbor who goes the extra mile, pick up a Community Connections Challenge card to complete acts of kindness and donate personal care items to the Dublin Food Pantry and One Dublin.

So how did it go?

Mission accomplished! And beyond the numbers were the stories of great Dublin neighbors.

“There were so many nominations about neighbors who do things without folks asking or never minding the proverbial cup of sugar at 7 a.m., or clearing neighbors’ driveways,” says Nardecchia.

Jill Bertsch shared a wonderful nomination about her neighbors, Ed and Kelli Joyce.

“They never hesitate to check on a door, look for packages delivered or share their delicious garden crops. They are always looking out for us. We are blessed to have them as trusted neighbors,” Bertsch says.

Another nomination from Emily Costanzo highlighted a triple-dose of neighborly goodness.

“Tom and Char and our other neighbor Patty... As a family of five with no relatives nearby, we consider them our grandparents across the street. They’ve helped us in countless ways… More than once, they’ve dropped everything to come to our rescue. Beyond their generosity, we treasure the simple moments too, sharing a beer on the patio and listening to stories from when they were our age,” she says.

Neighbors helping neighbors. Connections that begin through simple proximity and blossom into true friendships. These are the relationships that turn a place where you live into a place where you belong; that turn a neighborhood into a community.

As we look ahead, the City of Dublin and the DWA remain steadfast in their mission to foster a healthier, more connected community.

“Plans for 2026 include the launch of a parent-focused prevention campaign aimed at youth substance misuse and mental health, healthcare navigation resources, expanding awareness of the Dublin Connector services and continuing to promote and offer opportunities for community engagement and connection,” says Steiner. “It is vital that we focus on the health and well-being of our residents to support the extraordinary people who live here.”

Every act of kindness, every moment of connection, is a step toward a brighter future for Dublin – a future where well-being isn’t just something to strive for; it’s the place where people’s hearts find a home. And isn’t that what life is all about?

Robyn Gray is a Senior Public Information Officer at the City of Dublin.