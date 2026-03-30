Dublin's 45-year commitment to progressive sustainability

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Dublin has grown rapidly over the past four decades – evolving from a small village into a thriving city with a nationally recognized urban forest, more than 60 parks, 33,000 street trees and 37 years of Tree City USA recognition under its belt. Even as development accelerated, one thing remained constant: Dublin’s commitment to greenspace preservation and sustainability.

That commitment began 45 years ago in 1981 with the adoption of Dublin’s comprehensive landscape code, which was the first of its kind in the state. Complemented by the City’s greenspace ordinance and written into the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, that progressive policy has shaped Dublin into what it is today – a national model for forward-thinking, environmentally conscious development.

Rooted in policy

Expand City of Dublin Street tree pruning

At its core, Dublin’s landscape code and greenspace ordinance were designed to preserve the community’s natural resources while guiding inevitable growth – policies considered progressive long before sustainability became a central focus in municipal planning.

“Dublin started out as an agricultural community, and I believe it was very important to the past generations of City leaders to keep that green feel,” says City Horticulturist Scott Moncrief. “They looked outside of the box, outside of central Ohio, to establish these codes.”

Expand City of Dublin The horticulture team maintains Dublin's landscaping.

That foresight is visible across the city today in many aspects: tree pruning and preservation standards, undisturbed green belts, ponds and bioswales, intentionally-designed landscapes featuring pollinator-friendly and native plants, and especially through substantial development requirements.

For example, City Forester Jeff Myers says all developments and subdivisions are required to submit landscape plans that implement central park areas, ponds, street trees and multi-use paths and sidewalks.

Enforced by the City’s planning team and collaboratively maintained by the forestry and horticulture departments, those policies give Dublin a distinct character – one set apart by its abundant canopy, accessible parkland and vibrant greenery.

“It’s truly greener in Dublin. When you go from one city and drive into Dublin, you know you’re there,” says City Operations Administrator for Sustainability Emily Goliver.

Sustainability in action

Over time, that early commitment has expanded in more ways than one – evolving into a broader, cross-departmental philosophy that weaves environmental responsibility into daily operations, long-term planning and community engagement. Overseeing that breadth of responsibility falls partially on Goliver.

“Sustainability is woven through all our operations,” says Goliver. “My role is working across City divisions to make sure we’re looking at things through a sustainable lens and that we’re advancing the goals set forth in Dublin’s Sustainability Plan.”

Expand City of Dublin Sustainable Saturday

Alongside integrating those efforts into City operations, Goliver says the main focus is making sustainability accessible to residents. Through events such as Sustainable Saturday – falling on April 11 this year – Arbor Day and Earth Month celebrations, as well as volunteer opportunities such as Community Service Day, residents are encouraged to do their part in preserving Dublin’s greenspaces.

The City also offers multiple 24/7, year-round sustainability programs such as compost, e-waste and Styrofoam drop-off at the Dublin Service Center, as well as 24/7 medication drop-off at the Dublin Justice Center.

Additionally, the City works with partners such as SWACO, Rumpke and Goodwill to achieve zero-waste community events, as well as corporate and residential groups, such as Homeowners’ Associations, to host annual planting events and landscaping classes.

Above environmental stewardship, Myers says those efforts benefit residents directly.

“It affects quality of life. Studies show that access to green infrastructure prolongs life, promotes better health outcomes, better mental health, better moods,” Myers says.

Cultivating the future

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While Dublin’s forward-thinking policies set the groundwork, the people who translate that vision into daily practice continue to shape what sustainability looks like today – and what it will look like tomorrow.

“We’re always evolving, especially as technology improves,” says Moncrief. “We do a lot of continuing education, we go to conferences and learn new trends, and that can change how we operate from a sustainability standpoint.”

Each department – from forestry and horticulture, to planning and operations – plays a role in moving the City’s commitment forward. The focus remains on long-term impact, whether it’s working toward a higher canopy coverage percentage, diversifying tree species to combat invasive threats, taking a comprehensive look at zoning codes – Dublin’s newest sustainability initiative, according to Goliver – or adapting plant selections to shifting climate conditions.

For City staff, that work is both professional and personal. Maintaining Dublin’s reputation as a leader in thoughtful development requires collaboration and innovation, but it’s also a major point of pride for staff and residents alike.

“We strive to stay on the forefront of being a progressive, model city. We have high expectations, and we’re already looking at what’s next,” says Myers. “That’s Dublin, that’s how we do things here.”

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Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.