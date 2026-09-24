Dublin's Ride Smart revolution

How Dublin is powering a new era of safe, shared mobility for those on two wheels and beyond

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Let’s face it: the way people get around Dublin, and nearly everywhere else, has changed. Gone are the days when the only options were walking, riding a traditional bike or driving a car. E-bikes, e-scooters and similar devices are now part of everyday life, whether riders are heading to school, meeting friends or cruising along the City’s miles of shared use paths.

As more people embrace these new ways to get around, Dublin has recognized the need to pair convenience with clear expectations. This growth has raised a lot of questions about where these devices belong, how they should be used and how everyone can share public spaces safely. To explore those questions, the City of Dublin launched a micromobility pilot program in 2022.

“Honestly, it started with listening to our residents,” says Director of Transportation & Mobility for the City of Dublin Jeannie Willis. “We were hearing increasing concerns about speed, courtesy and safety on our shared use paths, especially in areas where pedestrians, cyclists, families and other users all share the same space.”

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As those conversations continued, City staff recognized that the issue was not just about individual riders. It was about whether Dublin’s existing rules still matched the way people were actually moving through the community.

“One of the things Dublin has always tried to do is stay ahead of issues rather than wait for them to become problems,” says Willis. “We knew these devices were becoming more popular, and we were hearing questions and concerns from residents, parents and even law enforcement about what was and wasn't allowed. Rather than leaving everyone guessing, we took the time to study best practices, review what other communities were doing, gather public feedback and work closely with our police and law departments.”

Staff then took those findings to Dublin City Council with a goal of developing clearer rules and expectations. The updates were not about limiting new ways to get around. They were about making sure riders, parents, pedestrians and drivers all had the same understanding of how to safely share Dublin’s public spaces.

“Our goal is to make safety simple, approachable and easy to understand,” says Dublin Police Deputy Chief Nick Tabernik. “Whether you live in, work in or visit Dublin, we want everyone to feel confident sharing our streets, sidewalks and shared use paths.”

The process ultimately led to updated regulations in early 2026, but it also reinforced an important point: rules alone would not be enough. That is where Ride Smart. Ride Safe. began. The campaign brings together education, outreach and enforcement to help make safety easier to understand and to encourage everyone to do their part as Dublin continues to adapt to new ways of moving.

Since launching Ride Smart. Ride Safe., the City has taken an education-first approach to the new rules of the road. From classrooms to community events, and from social media to shared use paths, the message has been simple: know the rules before you ride. To put that approach into action, the City introduced several key initiatives:

A one-stop online resource: A dedicated webpage with FAQs and interactive graphics, offers riders and parents a single source for all safety information.

Constant communications: Through social media, City newsletters and school communications, residents receive consistent, easy-to-understand reminders.

A popular podcast: Tabernik and Willis took part in an episode of “Link Ahead,” the City’s podcast. “Quieter Streets & Safer Paths” became one of the year’s most popular episodes.

Meeting kids where they are: The campaign partnered with Dublin City Schools, school resource officers and recreation programs to help teach young riders early.

Dublin Police and City staff also regularly meet riders on shared paths and other popular spots to answer questions and reinforce safe habits; bringing education beyond the screen and onto the streets.

This summer, they introduced two new initiatives: Cool Treats with Dublin Police and Cool Choices. Cool Rewards. These turned everyday safety into opportunities for positive interactions. Kids got free cold treats and earned free ice cream for making smart safety choices.

Safety starts at home: Parents are also an important part of this effort, especially as more children and teens use these devices. Just as families talk about safely crossing the street or riding a bike, City staff encourage parents to talk with young riders about where devices can be used, why helmets matter (and are now required for riders under 16) and how to be respectful of others on the path.

“Parents are the vital link between our educational efforts and public safety,” Tabernik says “Many micromobility devices have become affordable and, frankly, can be fun to ride. However, our goal is to ensure that all roadway, shared use path and sidewalk users have a safe and enjoyable experience in this beautiful city; which is why we implore parents to know the rules, amplify this message with their children and hold them accountable for their behavior.”

The campaign continues to grow with new videos, path etiquette signage, an interactive Ride Matrix (coming soon), a Ride Guide brochure and expanded school outreach planned for the future.

Amid Dublin’s continued growth, one goal remains constant: encouraging safer behaviors to create a safer Dublin. We know change doesn’t happen overnight and lasting safety comes when everyone plays a part. That is why Dublin will continue focusing on education, outreach and positive reminders, helping riders, parents, pedestrians and drivers understand the rules and share public spaces with care. The message is simple and worth repeating: know the rules, enjoy the ride and help keep Dublin’s paths, parks, sidewalks and streets safe and welcoming for everyone.

Robyn Gray is the Senior Public Information Officer for the City of Dublin.