Inspired by curiosity and “being nosy,” Kathy Jackson found herself dedicating her life to serving others.

For her, it’s as simple as talking to strangers at the store to find a community’s needs and figure out how to fill in the gaps.

Although she’s been giving back in Dublin since she moved here from Pittsburgh years ago, Jackson’s passion for philanthropy began long before that.

Runs in the family

Expand Kathy Jackson Jackson as Dublin's 2021 Independence Day Grand Marshal

Jackson says her family was always serving the community, but a specific time that stands out is when they spearheaded a project at Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital after the death of her younger brother when she was a teenager.

“My parents were trying to figure out how you muster through all this,” Jackson says. “There was that sunroof (at the hospital), but nobody could access it. My parents didn’t have a ton of money, but knew friends that had money that would write a check if they knew where to write it (and) people that had stuff they would give if they knew where to give it.”

Jackson says her parents found ways to rally their community to improve the hospital space, and were always encouraging her to make a difference.

“They asked if people would be willing to help change this area, so families could spend time outside with their children,” Jackson says. “The Pittsburgh arts college made banners and created this space for us, and people would write checks to pay for lumber and things we needed, so my parents were like, ‘Find a way to give back.’”

Rallying the Dublin community

Expand Kathy Jackson Jackson with Dublin Women's Philanthropic Club sorting bras at her home

Jackson moved to Dublin 38 years ago with her husband, Steve, whom she met at Ohio University while earning her degree in speech pathology. She says she looked for ways to give back upon arrival in the community, which started with volunteer work at her church’s nursery where she would care for babies so their parents could have their time in church.

After working in speech pathology for nearly 40 years, Jackson says the decision to commit to philanthropy full-time came easily after she stumbled upon a child care center on the south end where she would end up volunteering as a speech therapist.

“I saw there was a greater need,” Jackson says. “We would always visit where we wrote our checks, so we knew what our checks were doing… It just happened that my outreach took me down to Southside Early Learning Center, and I was like, ‘What do you guys do here?’ Nosy me.”

Expand Kathy Jackson Jackson's car packed front to back with hygiene products

That was 10 years ago, and Jackson has spent 40-60 hours per week serving her community since – spending her time on food pickups and dropoffs, collecting and sorting through clothes and hygiene products and volunteering at different donation centers to ensure people receive what they need.

She says she sees her work in Dublin as “almost a conduit,” where much of the time, she’s facilitating new relationships between those looking to donate and organizations seeking out food and items for people in need. Over the years, Jackson’s efforts have supported groups such as I Support The Girls – Columbus, Help My Neighbor, Dublin Food Pantry and hundreds of others in the area.

Jackson’s work as a facilitator led her to meet Anna Moreno, founder of Help My Neighbor and director of Smoky Row Pantry, two food banks in Dublin. Moreno says Jackson is always lending a hand to those in need.

“Her energy is amazing,” Moreno says. “She hears of somebody (who) needs food, she comes and says, ‘I know they haven't come in here. I know they're embarrassed, but if I could pack them up a box, (I’ll) give them a few things to show them what they can get if they come in here…’ She's very helpful in that way.”

The “why”

With a 5-month-old granddaughter, Jackson says she’s taken a small step back from the rigorous hours she was once volunteering, but says that it’s for baby Chloe that she finds philanthropy so imperative.

“There's a quote I came across years ago,” Jackson says. “It’s, ‘Volunteering is the ultimate form of democracy. In a democracy, you vote one time a year, but when you volunteer, you vote every day about the type of community you want to live in.’ … I look at the world for (Chloe), and I think, ‘How can I leave a legacy?’”

Moreno says she and Jackson share the sentiment of treating people how they themselves want to be treated.

“Both of us have the vision of giving people access to things they need without having to be embarrassed about asking for it,” Moreno says.

Most importantly, Jackson says volunteering doesn’t have to be grandiose to make a difference.

“People say they don't have time,” Jackson says. “You don't have to volunteer like I do, but I think it's about making sure there's a better world for everybody, regardless of what your politics, religion, race (or) beliefs are. I think we all want a better world.”

Antonia Campbell is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.