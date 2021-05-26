Dublin public art encourages discovery

When we consider memorable places we think of their icons, envisioning artwork like Cloud Gate (“The Bean”) by Anish Kapoor in Chicago or Spoonbridge and Cherry by Claes Oldenburg in Minneapolis. When you think of Dublin’s public art icons, installations like Field of Corn (with Osage Orange Trees) by Malcolm Cochran and Leatherlips by Ralph Helmick come to mind. The visionary program which produced these iconic artworks began in 1988 and is administered by Dublin Arts Council and City of Dublin staff members. The collection, which helps define our community, has grown to more than 60 large and small-scale permanent, temporary and interactive public art projects today.

Why does public art matter?

According to Americans for the Arts, cities gain cultural, social and economic value through public art. Public art is a distinguishing part of our public history and our evolving culture. It reflects and reveals our society, adds meaning to our cities and uniqueness to our communities. Public art humanizes the built environment and invigorates public spaces. It provides an intersection between past, present and future, between disciplines, and between ideas. Public art is freely accessible and helps define community identity.

Dublin’s public art, which is now valued at $3.8 million, is funded by the city’s hotel/ motel tax fund. The fund was established to improve quality of life for residents, corporate citizens and visitors through community investment in projects and events that enhance visitor appeal, enrich the aesthetic of public property, provide cultural arts experiences, support business, attract positive local, regional and national attention, and encourage overnight stays.

A historic perspective

Leatherlips was the first sculpture in Dublin’s collection. Artist Ralph Helmick recalls delving into local history and being struck by events that became more complex than expected. Helmick learned that Leatherlips was “a bridge figure with the tide of white settlers” and that he was executed by fellow indigenous people. Helmick was inspired aesthetically by rock outcroppings in the park and worked with local stonemasons to bring his vision to life.

“Of course, what went through his head is, and will remain, a mystery,” says Helmick about the chief. “But the notion took hold of a giant portrait head that one could actually physically enter. Sort of a body/mind meld.”

When the sculpture was dedicated in 1990, Chief Bearskin of the Wyandotte Nation attended the ceremony, smoking the peace pipe with various regional tribes to settle differences among themselves. They invited Helmick to participate, which he considers a great honor.

A plan for the future

More than 30 years after the dedication of Dublin’s first public artwork, Dublin City Council and Dublin Arts Council Board of Directors have approved adoption of Dublin’s first public art master plan. The plan provides a guiding document for the next 10 years and formalizes the creation of a Public Art Review Committee to consider public art ideas, donations and initiatives. The master plan redefines public art to include artist-led permanent, temporary, community and participatory artworks, using national best-in-21st century practice.

“Dublin has already experienced many temporary public art projects,” explains Dublin Arts Council Executive Director David S. Guion. “Examples include the downtown Dublin 6-ft. gallery public art and public health initiative, and the temporary sand mandala for compassion in Coffman Park that was created by the monks of Drepung Loseling Monastery.”

Participatory public art projects include the RiverboxesTM collection, inspired by the hobby of geocaching, and the artistled Dublin Tunnel Mural under Dublin Road, near Mary Emma Bailey Elementary School. The mural was informed by insight from community and student conversations, and was completed during a community painting day.

Dublin’s large-scale permanent public artworks tell our stories through the lenses of the community and the artists who created them. With an award from the National Endowment for the Arts, Dublin Arts Council created a cell phone tour to guide visitors through the collection, revealing insight into the artworks from the artists and those close to the projects. Signage at each sculpture and information on the Dublin Arts Council website, www. dublinarts.org, provide the tour call-in numbers. Dublin’s next large-scale public artwork will be located in Dublin’s M.L. “Red” Trabue Nature Reserve. The timeline will be determined as the community emerges from the pandemic.

“Public art should inspire an emotional response, provoke questions and invite interaction while distinguishing our community,” says Guion. “Our collection creates a sense of place while contributing to Dublin’s individual and community wellbeing, our aesthetic and our legacy.”

Janet Cooper is director of engagement, Dublin Arts Council.