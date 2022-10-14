Dublin program creates community-based safe havens

As we navigate the world, there can be times when we question our safety and security. Others may intimidate or threaten us; we might be having a personal crisis and need a helping hand. And in any of those instances, everyone should be reassured that support exists from their local government, police force and neighbors alike. There is always a safe space.

“No resident, community member or visitor to Dublin should live in fear or have to endure a situation without the resources they need to be protected where they are,” Dublin Chief of Police Justin Páez says.

Starting this November, all City of Dublin buildings, including the Dublin Justice Center, and all Washington Township Fire Department stations will operate as Safe Space Dublin locations. That means someone entering those buildings in a time of need can receive compassionate instructions from trained staff members about what steps they can take to receive support during a situation where their safety is in jeopardy.

Led by the Dublin Police Department, Safe Space Dublin is designed to promote havens of safety, security and support resources that anyone can use. Dublin Police adopted the program from Seattle Police Department’s Safe Place model to ensure there are community-based sanctuaries where people can feel comfortable to visit should they be in personal crisis or have experienced hate crimes, threats or intimidation.

Chief Páez notes the safety initiative is an overt demonstration of the City’s commitment to providing everyone with a sense of belonging in Dublin.

“What stands out about this program is that the community is involved,” Páez explains. “Someone walks into a shop or building and doesn’t know what to do. It might be as simple as calling 911 for them or letting that person know what their options are in that moment. Fear can be powerful, but having others serving as the guardians of their neighbors is its own kind of power.”

The City also seeks to extend the program to private businesses, advocacy organizations and other stakeholders to further the reach of the project. Groups that are local to Dublin will be able to sign on to serve as Safe Space Dublin locations or as resource contributors while regional groups have the option to provide their wellness resources to the program.

Safety, Security and Support

What can a Safe Space user expect if they find themselves in need while at one of the locations? They should know:

I’m now in a safe area. Someone at this location will help explain the next steps I can take toward safety. Someone can help me call 911 to report any incidents that may have happened to me. I don’t have to speak to the police, but I’m encouraged to report threats or anything criminal to Dublin Police. Someone will help me connect with the most appropriate resources for my situation.

There are also a few questions anyone using a Safe Space would need to answer, with the assistance of trained allies at the locations.

Safety – Did you experience a bias or hate crime?

Safe Space Dublin allies can call 911 to help a person report a crime to the Dublin Police.

Security – Did you feel threatened or intimidated?

Allies can call 911 to help a person file a police report or they can connect a person with community resources and the right people to help support them.

Support – Are you in a crisis?

Allies can link people with local mental health and behavioral services and resources, both for the short and long terms.

“These questions help our community’s trained allies find the right next steps for the person in need,” Chief Páez notes. “The safety, security and support categories really speak to the areas in our lives where we need constant attentiveness, and that’s what Safe Space Dublin seeks to bolster.”

Courtesy of the City of Dublin Dublin Cops

Intrinsically Important

A fundamental component of Safe Space Dublin is that it aims to empower victims to report any bias or hate crime so incidents can be properly investigated by police. However, an intentional part of the program is that when there is no crime or threat, police do not have to be involved for a person to use a Safe Space. It’s about making people feel secure enough to ask for help — with the backing of the police department — but without pressuring someone to interact with an officer.

“Our goal as a City is for people to feel welcome and included in Dublin, but we must go one step further to be a place where everyone can also truly feel protected and respected,” Chief Páez shares.

As institutions, the City of Dublin and Dublin Police revere the inherent worth of all people. Chief Páez points out that the City acknowledges the injustices that diverse and marginalized communities have continuously faced — a key factor behind Safe Spaces.

“Not everyone has had positive experiences with law enforcement. Part of the City’s strategic focus is on resiliency and safety for residents, visitors and businesses. And with that comes building public trust in the Dublin Police by working behind the scenes on programs like Safe Space,” he says. “So, even if people don’t know it, their police department is constantly working for them to have equitable entry points to safety.”

With any budding initiative, the project is only as strong as its partners. The City of Dublin is proud to have dedicated allies in the community’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) space. Niki Lombardo, vice chair of the Community Inclusion Advisory Committee, explains why the resident-led group she helps lead has signed on as a sponsor of Safe Space Dublin.

“Part of having a diverse and inclusive community means ensuring that everyone feels safe and valued,” Lombardo says. “The initiative will provide nonjudgmental, safe places to obtain access to necessary resources when in crisis. We are pleased to provide everyone who lives, works and visits Dublin a safe and welcoming community.”

The Chief’s Advisory Committee, another DEI-focused body that recommends community-policing ideas to Chief Páez, agrees. Ajmeri Hoque, the committee’s vice chair, shares that the committee unanimously voted to support the Safe Space in July.

“It's critical to have safe spaces within communities, so our neighbors, friends and visitors know they are welcome and wanted here,” Hoque says. “By starting this program, the City has shown they are listening to voices with lived experiences. We are thankful to be in partnership with our multicultural and inclusive community.”

Finding and Becoming a Safe Space

So, where can someone find one? Safe Spaces are marked with window decals that sport the program’s logo along with a QR code that sends scanners to more information.

City Hall and Council Chamber | 5555 Perimeter Drive Dublin Justice Center | 6565 Commerce Parkway Dublin Community Recreation Center and Abbey Theater | 5600 Post Road Dublin Development Building | 5200 Emerald Parkway Dublin Service Center | 6555 Shier-Rings Road Fleet Maintenance | 6352 Shier Rings Road Washington Township Administration Building | 6200 Eiterman Road Station 91 | 6255 Shier Rings Road Station 92 | 4497 Hard Road Station 93 | 5825 Brand Road Station 95 | 5750 Blazer Parkway

To become a Safe Space Dublin location, groups can work with Dublin Police officers who will then train their employees on how best to support a person using the space. The police department has invested its Community Liaison Officers, known as CLOs, to educate staff members at City buildings on how to interact and provide next steps to a person in need. CLOs will work in tandem with businesses enrolling as new locations.

“It’s not lost on our agency or Community Liaison Officers the onus that people take on to become a Safe Space location,” Chief Páez shares. “Seeing the dedicated City of Dublin employees and staff members of our fire department encourages me that people want to help others, and receiving critical training to do just that is something they’ll gladly take on.

“As our program expands, I look forward to seeing Dublin’s innovative and forward-thinking business sector do the same to adopt personal and public safety as a community matter.”

Expanding through Partnerships

One of the City’s original partnerships for Safe Space Dublin came through the ever-present support of Washington Township Fire Department, a staple for emergency medical and fire services in the community.

Washington Township Fire Chief Alec O’Connell signed on the four fire stations and administration building as Safe Spaces, understanding the importance of uniting public safety services under one umbrella of support.

“Anytime we can partner with the Dublin Police, to make our community and our residents feel safe, is a project we are proud to be part of,” O’Connell says. “Our fire stations will always provide a safe space for anyone who needs them.”

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, greater recognition of the discussion on mental health care swelled. Part of that acknowledgement is how people’s mental health intersects with public safety providers and what the future of effective service provision will look like.

With that in mind, Syntero became the first private business to join Safe Space Dublin as a local care provider focused on mental health care needs. Syntero’s extensive wellness network will serve the program as a resource hub, as well as a physical location, that users of a Safe Space can connect with.

Syntero CEO Julie Erwin Rinaldi indicates how the intent and purpose of the City’s initiative closely align with Syntero's own values of integrity, empowerment, inclusivity and innovation.

“We are eager to continue our partnership with the City of Dublin and the Dublin Police Department in efforts to create a community in which all individuals feel safe and secure,” Rinaldi says. “Serving Dublin as a leader in behavioral health for over 40 years, Syntero is committed to supporting programs such as Safe Space Dublin in order to support and empower marginalized and underrepresented individuals and families throughout this community.”

As Safe Space Dublin continues to make the topic of personal and community safety even more visible, Chief Páez says that has always been a deeply held principle in Dublin.

“While our program might be in its infancy, the City’s core values and devotion to public safety are not,” he shares. “We invite the community to embrace Safe Space Dublin and grow in our efforts to make this the most welcoming city for all.”

Please remember, call 911 to report a crime or if you are in immediate danger. Safe Space locations are meant to offer additional support in instances when the person affected might not be able to call 911 or seek appropriate resources themselves. Calling the Dublin Police’s non-emergency line at 614.889.1112 can also connect you with a police officer for non-life-threatening situations.