Dublin parks preserve the past, inform the future

Thousands of years of history lay hidden in the backyards of countless Dublin residents, right beneath their feet. From ancient Indigenous earthworks to early settler farmsteads, Dublin’s landscape holds centuries of stories waiting to be explored.

The City of Dublin, in collaboration with Indigenous communities, archeologists and its Parks & Recreation division, has long worked to preserve these historical landmarks and share their significance with the public. This year, through expanded tours and programming, the City is deepening its commitment to sharing this rich history – ensuring that the past continues to inform the future.

Hidden gems

Ferris-Wright Park, at the northeast corner of Emerald Parkway and Riverside Drive, is just one local example of where the past meets the future.

“It’s an area that’s been sacred for thousands of years,” Dublin Outreach & Engagement Coordinator Sarah Esala says. “(The park) gives folks an opportunity to come together and experience something greater than themselves.”

Several historical landmarks are found in the park, including three Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks dating back roughly 2,000 years.

Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks, built for ceremonial and spiritual purposes, were special gathering places for Indigenous communities. The geometrical designs align with key risings and settings of the sun and moon.

Within the ground beneath the park, archeologists have found a plethora of prehistoric stone tools, historic pottery and even exotic materials imported by the Hopewell. According to Esala, the oldest artifact discovered onsite was a Clovis spear point, estimated to be nearly 13,000 years old.

Visitors can visit the Interpretive Center, filled with interactive stations, to learn more about the area’s past as well as participate in park tours guided by trained Heritage Interpreters. During these tours visitors learn about various spaces including the interpretive gardens which convey 2,000 years of agricultural history. Any edible produce farmed in these gardens are donated to the Dublin Food Pantry.

The park also features what is believed to be the area’s first framed house. The house was built by farmer Joseph Ferris in 1818 and was last home to Josephine Holder Wright, who implored that the land and its history be preserved – both of whom lend to the park’s namesake.

New this year

This year, visitors can enjoy Heritage Interpreter tours at two new locations: with one of those being Thaddeus Kosciuszko Park, at the corner of Hard Road and Riverside Drive.

Similar to Ferris-Wright Park, this 37-acre wooded area has several trails and ponds as well as a rich history.

The park was part of a government land grant given to Polish general, Thaddeus Kosciuszko, for his contributions in the Revolutionary War. Among the mature woodlands are unique features, such as a sinkhole, seasonal cactus garden and Dublin Arts Council art installation Feather Point by artist Olga Ziemska.

Esala says the park is also a great place to observe wildlife, including herons, ducks, owls, bluebirds, snapping turtles and more.

Heritage Interpreters will also host a one-time event this summer at the Brown-Harris Cemetery on Shier Rings Road.

“(This open house) will provide an opportunity for folks on Juneteenth to come to this historic Black cemetery and pay their respects,” Esala says. “Heritage Interpreters will be onsite, and they can share a little bit of information about the (Brown and Harris descendants) and the way the cemetery was dedicated last year.”

Community transcends time

Esala feels preserving history is not just important because it connects the past and the present by teaching us valuable lessons: it also fosters connections.

“We can reflect back on how people made community thousands of years ago, and then see (these places) as (somewhere) where people continue to make a community, and share their stories and learn from one another,” Esala says.

One example of this community is the connections the City has created with the Wyandotte Nation, whose ancestors called much of Ohio home during the 18th and 19th centuries.

The Wyandotte have worked with the community to ensure Dublin’s local history is represented accurately, Esala says. Some of their contributions can be seen at the Interpretive Center, and she says the two groups may collaborate more in the future.

In the meantime, Dublin residents and visitors alike can check out the historical parks and Heritage Interpreter tours all summer, engaging in fun learning activities, interacting with nature and contributing to the local environment.

“It’s an opportunity for folks to come out, learn something new, learn something that matters… and then also to find a way to become a part of, be engaged with it, (and) give back as well,” Esala says.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.