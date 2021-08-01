City of Dublin | Learn more about Dublin's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committees

Summer 2020 didn’t just come and go in Dublin.

It brought protests and social unrest across the country with people advocating for unbiased policing practices and racial equity after the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia; Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky; George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota; and others. The City of Dublin became active in that national conversation with the first protest happening in the community June 1 on the Dublin Link pedestrian bridge.

Recognizing the importance of that moment for Dublin community members to safely and authentically express their beliefs and opinions, Dublin Police Chief Justin Páez, as well as City Manager Dana McDaniel and councilmembers, met with protestors during the initial demonstration to listen and respond on behalf of the City government.

Dublin Police officers were also present to protect the rights and safety of all demonstrators and the public. Chief Páez attended subsequent protests to hear demonstrators’ concerns about community-police relations and social justice issues, meeting with students and other community members.

Based on these interactions, the City wanted to affirm to the public that residents’ concerns and ideas would go beyond the protests happening in the streets. The City saw that the organic next step was to create diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) groups to serve as public forums for these ongoing community conversations – City Council formed the Community Task Force and Chief’s Advisory Committee.

At this time, the COVID-19 pandemic persisted, so coming together had to hap- pen in a virtual space. The Community Task Force, made up of more than a dozen volunteers with connections to Dublin,

spent its year of virtual meetings on the broader question of equity and what that really looks like in a city. The group also concentrated its conversations with sub- committees that focused on economics and infrastructure, education and promoting diversity, and recognizing young people as valuable stakeholders in Dublin’s future.

The 10-person Chief’s Advisory Committee (CAC), composed of volunteer community partners, began meeting virtually in September 2020. Since then, members have engaged monthly with Chief Páez, as well as Dublin Police Department executive staff, to provide valued advice, perspectives, recommendations and feed- back about significant community-police relations issues.

Discussions have revolved around reviewing Dublin Police policies related to response to resistance (also known as use of force), and members have examined officer-involved critical incident protocols, response to civil disturbances and the agency’s body-worn camera program, among many other topics.

Now, one year after the inception of Dublin’s two DEI groups, members share some reflections on what a collaborative focus on diversity, equity and inclusion has meant to them during a turbulent time that saw countrywide calls for racial justice while underneath the discord of a global pandemic.

Kofi Amponsah

Student trainer with University of Cincinnati’s Sports Medicine; Coffman High School graduate

Chair of Community Task Force

“The role of the Community Task Force has been to drive Dublin leadership into confronting Dublin’s racism and prejudice to create meaningful and long-lasting change within the City that will build a strong and cohesive community. The monthly dialogue with the City shows their commitment and drive to create a more inclusive city which will inspire the next generation of Dublin residents to continue and build on the work of making Dublin a welcoming, safe and comfortable city for their minority groups.”

Samhitha Boppana

Dublin Jerome High School graduate, incoming freshman at Johns Hopkins University

Community Task Force, Youth and Education Subcommittees Member

“One of my most valuable takeaways from this experience has been the knowledge I have gained about how to collaborate with others to propose and plan initiatives to bring about change, and developing the City’s resources to promote and celebrate diversity has taught me how to actively and deeply engage with the Dublin community.”

Ajmeri Hoque

Managing Attorney for the Law Offices of Ajmeri Hoque

Vice Chair of Chief’s Advisory Committee

“Having monthly dialogue with the Dublin Police Department allows for DPD to have a deeper understanding of the community they serve. It is extremely important to me, personally, to help provide a safe space for all. Our conversations are very honest and always for the benefit of producing real, lasting change in order for all of us who live here to feel safe, welcomed and heard.”

Imran Malik

Interfaith and Media Relations Director at Noor Islamic Cultural Center; in the Commercial Business Investment Sector

Chief’s Advisory Committee Member

“Think global and act local is the universal feeling of everyone’s work and contributions on this commission. Our work together brings community conversations into engagement opportunities to continuously improve processes and policies with the core focus on public safety, making Dublin a safer and stronger community at present and in the future.”

Bridgette Mariea

Partner at Roto (Dublin business); parent of three Dublin City Schools graduates

Vice Chair of Community Task Force

“A key realization, in my opinion, is that these values – diversity, equity and inclusion – can’t be accomplished by establishing a task force. In fact, our efforts on the Community Task Force are just an initial step if we care about creating a welcoming, inclusive and equitable Dublin. Our recommendations will take significant time, commitment and resources, but we can make a difference if we work together and stay involved!”

W. Dwayne Maynard

Local Attorney and Former Municipal Court Judge

Chair of Chief’s Advisory Committee

“(The CAC) represents a unique opportunity to sort through, and wrestle with, matters such as equity, fairness and ac- countability in community-policing that are so relevant in our current times, with our local law enforcement department. In addition, it provides a ‘shared space’ where all CAC members can discuss openly and

candidly ‘bridge building strategies’ that can lead to greater trust and better relations between the department and the diverse communities within Dublin that it is sworn to serve and protect.”

Susan Ortega

Director of Strategic Partnerships & Initiatives (Franklin County) with Syntero, Inc.

Chief’s Advisory Committee Member

“I am honored to serve among this group of individuals willing to jump with both feet into difficult yet vital discussions in order to strengthen the Dublin Police Department’s ability to fully serve Dublin’s diverse community. I believe this group’s willingness to lead through vulnerable, respectful dialogue can serve to amplify the voices of those who may otherwise not be heard and act as a model for mindful, ongoing growth in the Dublin community for years to come.”

Vincent Wang

Manager of Reporting Design at Charter Communications; Chair of the Ohio Chinese American Association

Community Task Force Member

“We are an immigrant family originally from China and have lived in Dublin for over 12 years. I have been on the Dublin Community Task Force for a year and have had many great conversations with Mayor Amorose Groomes, City Manager Dana McDaniel, City staff members and my fellow Task Force members. We came up with many good ideas to make Dublin a welcoming, thriving city for people of different background and walks of life. I’m proud to be a Dublin resident and a member of the Community Task Force.”

Yanling Yin

Vice President, JPMorgan Chase

Chief’s Advisory Committee Member

“I am a Dublin Citizens’ Police Academy graduate. I have been working closely with Dublin Police Department on building a more connected community for the past several years. However, working as a Chief’s Advisory Committee member al- lowed me to be able to step up to the next level. We are working very hard trying to help identify any opportunities to improve the Dublin Police Department. The more we share our experiences and perspectives, the more can the community come together as one.”

In August, the Community Task Force will present its recommendations to Dublin City Council, which will include public safety aspirational goals developed by the Chief’s Advisory Committee, as well as parts of the City’s employee-led internal DEI plan. This combined proposal will serve as Dublin’s DEI framework, and City Council will establish goals from this outline to move the community forward.

While the Community Task Force ended its monthly meetings after its year of work, the group will recommend that its efforts continue in a new iteration to be determined by City Council. The Chief’s Advisory Committee was originally de-signed as a standing City committee, so members will keep up their work on a monthly basis.

Kofi Amponsah, the Task Force’s chair, notes that the City of Dublin “confronting and addressing its racism and prejudice is not meant to be a one-year movement or a one-time slogan – the creation of the Community Task Force is meant to represent the constant and long-lasting movement of making Dublin the inclusive city it can be.”

Chair W. Dwayne Maynard with the Chief’s Advisory Committee explains that the past year has centered on the spirit of partnership and cooperation among the City, Dublin Police and community members.

“We all recognize that there is much work still to be done to cement that foundation and build upon it,” he says, “so we will journey on.”

Follow Dublin City Council and Chief’s Advisory Committee meetings online or in person to learn more about the DEI groups’ recommendations and progress. Find full quotes from Community Task Force and Chief’s Advisory Committee members and how to share your ideas at DublinOhioUSA.gov/dei.

Community Task Force

Erica Adams, Kofi Amponsah, Audrey Bannister, Rama Billakanty, Samhitha Boppana, Deneisha Franklin, Dr. Todd Hoadley, Ron Jordan, William Knapke, Bridgette Mariea, Lynette Mercado, Jamil Robinson, Dr. Ajay Satyapriya, Isao Shoji, Sylvina Smith, Nancy Sofowora, Vincent Wang and Stephen White.

Chief’s Advisory Committee Srikanth Gaddam, Ajmeri Hoque, Cortney Ingram, Cameron Justice, Imran Malik, Judge W. Dwayne Maynard, Susan Ortega, Isao Shoji, Stella Villalba and Yanling Yin.

Rebecca Myers is a public information officer for the City of Dublin. Feedback welcome at rrmyers@dublin.oh.us