Dublin Life Gift Guide | December 2022

Ohio Chocolates Gift Box

$45 – Winans Chocolates + Coffees

Winans has the perfect gift to give to someone with a sweet tooth in your life. Along with the Ohio-themed chocolate box, the seasonal assortment of chocolates perfectly pairs sweet and savory with the holidays.

www.winanscandies.com

Dining Room Holiday Set

$50 – The Morgan House

Visit the historic Morgan House to find the perfect piece of home decor. From candles and pillows to furniture and accent artwork, the Morgan House highlights unique pieces to bring style to any home.

www.morganhse.com

Clothing Set

$100 – Baker’s Village Garden Center and Gift Shoppe

Baker’s Village Garden Center has much more than plants – think clothing, art, jewelry and more. In addition, Baker’s is offering a limited-time selection of personalized ornaments through Jan. 1.

www.bakersvillagegardencenter.com

North Market Gift Card

$5-$50 – North Market Bridge Park

Give a gift card to spark exploration of new food and drink at the Bridge Park North Market. Filled with restaurants, shops and places to grab a drink, there is something for everyone in this all-in-one stop.

www,northmarket.org

Select Jewelry

Prices vary – Dublin Village Jewelers

Dublin Village Jewelers is locally owned and operated by three generations of the Verbitsky family. Shop through the beautiful and exquisite selection of necklaces, rings, watches and more.

www.dublinvillagejewelers.com

Handcrafted Wood Table

$519 – Experienced Possessions

Experienced Possessions carries a variety of new and pre-owned furniture and home decor. Among these are wood carved tables that are handcrafted by Sparrow Wood Works, available in different sizes, shapes and wood tones.

www.experiencedpossessions.net

Local Artwork

$50-$150 – Extravagifts

Located in Historic Dublin, Extravagifts features a collection of local artwork by Arlene Mueller. Mueller specializes in pet portraits and local landscape scenes from Dublin’s loveliest areas. Alongside the art, Extravagifts carries an array of home decor and unique gifts.

www.extravagifts.com

Yoga Mat and Block

$50-$120 – YogaSix

YogaSix provides classes, training and products to support body health needs. Give the gift that benefits the physical and mental health of your loved ones through a yoga mat and stretching block.

www.yogasix.com

Leather Handbags

$250 – Le Flair Boutique

Find the perfect handbag this holiday season with the fashion expertise at Le Flair Boutique. Owner Jill Richey curates a unique collection of high-quality clothing that pairs perfectly with the assortment of bags, jewelry and accessories available.

www.leflairboutique.com

Dublin Apparel

$15 – Dublin Community Recreation Center

Show off your Dublin roots with the T-shirt and blanket collection found at the Dublin Rec Center. This collection features Abbey Theater and Dublin T-shirts, along with a sweatshirt fleece blanket each only costing $15.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Painting Class

$40 – Terra Gallery & Creative Studio

Give the artist in your life the opportunity to shine through an art class with Terra Gallery & Creative Studio. Various mediums and class styles are available for those who hope to grow their creativity or just have fun.

www.terra-gallery.com

Ladder Blanket Rack

$70 – The Barnstead

Shop through quality leather and hairon tote and handbags at The Barnstead. Along with this, an assortment of decor, furniture and other seasonal gifts is available.

www.thebarnstead.shop