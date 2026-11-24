The Morgan House

2026 Christopher Radko Ornaments

$80 to $120

www.morganhse.com

With bright colors and intricate details, these Christopher Radko ornaments at The Morgan House are a great gift for those who have everything, or if you are looking to start a new tradition by starting your own collection.

Dublin Village Jewelers

Khaki Navy Scuba Auto 40mm

$975

www.dublinvillagejewelers.com

The Khaki Navy Scuba Auto 40mm features a wave-textured blue dial, refreshed bezel typography, a screw-down crown and 100-meter water resistance. Finished with a stainless-steel bracelet, the ocean-inspired timepiece blends Hamilton’s diving heritage with refined everyday versatility.

Beyond the Board

Board Games, Card Games, RPGs and more

$5 to $100+

www.btbdublin.com

Games make great gifts for all ages, interests and budgets! Explore more than 1,300 board games, card games and RPGs. Our friendly, knowledgeable staff will help you find the perfect gift.

Everything Dublin

Dublin Ugly Christmas Long-Sleeve Tee

Now $20 (reg. $25). Save through Dec.13! Place your order by Dec. 8 to receive before Christmas

www.everythingdublin.com

Ugly Christmas sweater vibes, Dublin style! Get festive and show off your Dublin pride with this holiday-inspired long-sleeve tee. The perfect addition to your winter wardrobe or a great gift for your favorite Dublin fan.